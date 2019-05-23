Sonendo® to Present at the Stifel 2019 Dental & Veterinary Conference

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo®, announced today it will participate in the Stifel 2019 Dental & Veterinary Conference on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, in New York, N.Y.

President and CEO, Bjarne Bergheim will represent the company and give a market update on the GentleWave® System. He is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. ET.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2, 3 Sonendo is the parent company of TDO™ Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50.

