Sonendo Wins OCTANe High Tech Innovation Award

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo®, Inc., developer of the GentleWave® System, announced today it had been named a winner of the 2019 OCTANe High Tech Awards for Outstanding Innovation in the Medical Technology category.

"We are honored to receive this award," said Bjarne Bergheim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonendo. "Developing products that improve patient outcomes is foundational to our core values and implicit within our brand promise to customers."

The GentleWave® System redefines root canal therapy through Sonendo's innovative Multisonic Ultracleaning® technology. To learn more about the GentleWave® Procedure, visit www.gentlewave.com.

About OCTANe

The High Tech Awards (HTA) seeks to celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation. In its 26th year, The High Tech Awards has recognized more than 95 innovative companies that are large and small, public and private.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2, 3 Sonendo is the parent company of TDO™ Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50.

