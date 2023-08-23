Sonepar Celebrates Women's Equality Day with a Message from their Women's Employee Resource Group

There is more work to do to unlock women's potential in the workforce, especially in male-dominated industries.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonepar, a global market leader in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services, released a video today entitled "Equal Every Day," inspired by a thought-provoking conversation that took place during a recent internal workshop. The workshop was hosted by Sonepar's Women Advocating Today for Tomorrow (WATT) employee resource group and encouraged women to identify roadblocks and take control of their careers.

Entitled "UnMute Yourself: Elevate Your Courage, Confidence and Career," the workshop was facilitated by Rachel Druckenmiller, founder, and CEO of UNMUTED. The interactive session inspired important and impactful conversations. "Women were openly sharing their personal stories and feelings about the obstacles they've experienced throughout their career, as well as the negative self-talk they often wrestle with," said Selenah Njoloma, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Sonepar. "We wanted to manifest that powerful moment in this video, instilling the important message that inclusion and equity directly impact a woman's potential in the workplace."

"WATT was formed in 2019 and has become Sonepar's largest employee resource group in the U.S.," said Tammy Livers, President of World Electric, a Sonepar company based in Tampa, FL, and former WATT executive sponsor. "Leadership has been very supportive of WATT's efforts, providing space to talk about things that are important to women, helping to raise awareness and effect change. WATT has also been instrumental in holding skill-building workshops and sponsoring participants in an industry-wide mentorship program."

"We're happy to report that we are hiring more women and seeing more internal mobility," added Njoloma. "We have clearly stated in our global Corporate Social Responsibility report that Sonepar is listening and ready to take action on the issues affecting women in the workplace. The video is our gift to all women, encouraging them to have expectations for unleashing their ambition."

WATT board members wrote, co-directed, and are featured in the video.

About Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services. Through a dense network of 80 brands spanning 40 countries, the Group has an ambitious transformation agenda to become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers. Drawing on the skill and passion of its 44,000 associates, Sonepar had sales of $33.1 billion in 2022.* For more information, visit www.sonepar.com.

Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 440 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.soneparusa.com.

*Figure converted to dollars from €31.416B at 1.054 USD/EUR average rate.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Sonepar