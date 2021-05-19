Sonesta Names Elizabeth Harlow As Chief Marketing And Brand Officer

NEWTON, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Harlow as the company's Chief Marketing and Brand Officer (CMBO). In this new role, Ms. Harlow will use her more than two decades of hospitality experience to strengthen Sonesta's market position and raise awareness of its portfolio of 15 diversified brands, approximately 1,200 locations and more than 100,000 guest rooms and its ranking as one of the largest hotel companies globally.

Ms. Harlow will work closely with Sonesta President and Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Flores, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vera Manoukian, and Chief Commercial Officer, Garine Ferejian-Mayo, to expand Sonesta's brand recognition by leveraging Sonesta's highly-rated guest experience and illustrating the value proposition and impact of Sonesta's guest loyalty program, Travel Pass.

Ms. Harlow previously held leadership roles at travel and real estate organizations that include independent operators, Fortune 500 companies and some of the world's most recognizable hospitality brands, such as Starwood Hotels & Resorts (W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Le Meridien, and St. Regis), The Leading Hotels of the World and MGM Resorts International (Bellagio). At Sonesta, she will be responsible for increasing Sonesta's brand recognition, implementing strategic objectives and revenue-driving marketing initiatives.

Vera Manoukian, COO of Sonesta made the following statement:

"Elizabeth's strong record of meaningfully engaging with customers will benefit Sonesta branded, managed and franchised properties. Her expertise in brand and service development, coupled with her understanding of both independent companies and large public enterprises, will be invaluable to Sonesta as we continue our journey of growth, expansion and increased market awareness."

About Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., celebrating an approximate 350% increase in its managed hotel portfolio since August 2020. You will find nearly 300 Sonesta hotels across seven brands -Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection - operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. With a full range of exceptional lodging options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guests' expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again. Sonesta also owns Red Lion Hotels Corporation, which has eight additional brands -Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn - with nearly 900 franchise properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782). For more information about Red Lion Hotels, visit Redlion.com

