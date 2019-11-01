Sonesta Portfolio Grows With Two New Hotels In U.S.

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation is thrilled to introduce Royal Sonesta Chicago Riverfront and Sonesta Irvine - Orange County Airport, expanding the brand's national footprint to two key tourism and business regions. With the addition of these hotels, Sonesta now has over 55 properties in the United States and over 80 properties worldwide. The Royal Sonesta Chicago Riverfront is the third Sonesta in the Chicago area and the first Royal Sonesta in Illinois, while Sonesta Irvine is the company's third full-service hotel in the Golden State.

Located in the heart of the windy city and centrally located to must-visit attractions, such as the Loop, Magnificent Mile, Millennium Park and the Theatre District, Royal Sonesta Chicago Riverfront features 334 guest rooms, 26 suites and Hoyt's American Tavern featuring locally sourced ingredients daily. The property includes 18 flexible meeting spaces totaling 16,000 square feet including space overlooking the Chicago skyline. The 39th Floor Penthouse Ballroom boasts 2,100 square feet of open space with an additional 1,660 square foot outdoor terrace. Guests have access to the 24/7 fitness and business centers. The property is an ideal location for both business and leisure travelers with Chicago's bustling downtown at their fingertips.

Minutes away from Orange County's John Wayne Airport, Sonesta Irvine boasts 335 rooms and suites and 11 venues totaling 7,500 square feet of flexible meeting space. Sonesta Irvine is set in the Irvine business district with easy access to local corporate headquarters, iconic California attractions and some of the West Coast's most idyllic beaches. Guests have access to the hotel's state-of-the-art fitness center and indoor pool as well as Copper Chef Kitchen & Bar featuring farm-to-table Californian cuisine.

"We are excited to welcome visitors at the new Royal Sonesta Chicago Riverfront and Sonesta Irvine – Orange County Airport while we expand our presence in the United States and specifically in two growing regions for us – the West Coast and Midwest. Their locations in major tourist and business hubs make them an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers to each destination" said Carlos Flores, President and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation.

Sonesta Travel Pass members can receive 10% off the best available rate. Visitors at both properties are eligible to earn Sonesta Travel Pass Points, as a part of Sonesta International Hotel Corporation's overarching guest loyalty program. Sonesta Travel Pass is an award-winning and nationally recognized rewards program from Sonesta International Hotels Corporation that is free and takes seconds to join, and offers points, perks and exclusives for members only. Sonesta Travel Pass members accrue 10 points per qualified dollar spent on their room and can use points at 74 participating locations in the United States, South America and St. Maarten. Sonesta will match preferred or elite status in any other hotel loyalty programs, or travelers can earn elite status with Sonesta Travel Pass in just 12 nights.

Sonesta is a growing, global hospitality brand with over 80 properties in seven countries, centered on a corporate dedication to delivering a guest experience that provides more than just a place to stay. With a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. Offering a full range of exceptional experiences found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest's expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again.

Discover Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Head Island, Houston, Irvine, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Jose, Scottsdale, St. Louis, St. Maarten (2), Chile, Colombia (7), Ecuador (2), Peru (6), and Egypt (2 + 3 cruise ships). Sonesta ES Suites is an extended stay hotel brand managed by Sonesta currently found in 42 locations across the US. For more about Sonesta, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada.

