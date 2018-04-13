Song Dedicated to Brokaw's Greatest Generation

'0-1 September' is available on iTunes, CD Baby, and other online sellers

Music video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apGrDmK1s9Y

Lyrics and cover art: www.cristinacaro.com/playlist/0-1-september/

A portion of the 2018 net proceeds will go to an established charitable organization in support of military veterans and their families.

"Our 'latest' generation continues to stand guard in every corner of the world in defense of the freedoms our 'greatest' generation preserved in the mid 20thcentury. As the 'Greatest Generation' gives way to the next, those mid-20th century sacrifices have become less and less a part of the mainstream American psyche. One could argue inadvertent by-products of modern-day freedoms afforded by a previous generation are 'complacency and ignorance', which left unchecked in our politics, can lead to disastrous events. We've heard our teachers say, 'if we do not take time to learn of history, we are destined to repeat it'. Allowing one's self to remain unaware of history, oblivious to 'the price' of freedom, should not be accepted as 'human nature'. It is more accurately, a lack of personal accountability in its purest sense.

If we are fortunate enough to experience the feeling widely known as 'freedom', it's a message from those mortals and immortals before us urging us to leverage that distinct privilege by seeking out and helping those who (through no fault of their own) do not have it." -- Roberto Domino Basile

Brigantine Avenue Records, founded by Roberto Domino Basile in 2016, is committed to producing professionally directed musical works including those that bring modern-day abuses of the environment, animals, marine-life, and people to the forefront of our thoughts, politics, and actions.

