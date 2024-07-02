Song Dynasty Paintings Featured in Special Exhibition in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Portugal, the Museu de Marinha in Lisbon is hosting the Special Exhibition of Song Dynasty Paintings from the China Historical Paintings Series. The exhibition, which opened on June 24, 2024, is a joint venture between the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Zhejiang University.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, including:

Xu Wenguang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Executive Vice Governor of Zhejiang Province ;

; Lidia Monteiro , Member of the Board, Turismo de Portugal and Member of the Board of Directors of Turismo de Portugal ;

Gan Ping, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Portugal ;

; Xu Peng , First-Class Inspector from the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism;

Chen Haitao, Deputy Director and First-Class Inspector of Zhejiang Provincial Development and Reform Commission;

Wang Hongwei , Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government;

Miguel Moraes , Trade Marketing Director at Turismo de Portugal ; and,

Ricardo Roque , Board Member of the Port Authority of Lisbon ,

alongside approximately 120 guests representing Portugal's vibrant cultural, tourism, educational, and media sectors.

Visitors to the exhibition can explore four thematic sections: Twin Peaks Standing Side by Side, The Spiritual Essence Mirrored in Form, Illustrating History through Images, and The Auspicious Glow of a Flourishing Era. These sections collectively feature over a hundred masterpieces from the Collection of Song Paintings of the Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings. High- proof drafts, color-tuned to perfection, are also on display, offering an intimate look at the grandeur of ancient Chinese civilization.

Launched in 2022, the Exhibition of Song Dynasty Paintings has toured internationally, promoting cultural exchange and deepening the cultural ties between China and Portugal. This special exhibition not only marks a historical moment but also aims to enhance cultural cooperation and friendship between the two nations.