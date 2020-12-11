Songbird Filmmakers Support World Central Kitchen's COVID-19 Relief Response

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Narratives, Catchlight Studios, and Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes, the filmmakers behind newly released feature film Songbird, announced today that they will direct a portion of the proceeds from the film toward a donation to World Central Kitchen (WCK) to support COVID-19 food relief efforts.

The first feature film made in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Songbird will be released today across all video on demand platforms. In this thriller romance set four years in the future, the virus has mutated into COVID-23 and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico, played by KJ Apa (Riverdale), who is immune to the virus, finds hope and love with Sara, played by Sofia Carson (Disney's Descendants), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. The cast of Songbird also includes Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Alexandra Daddario, and Paul Walter Hauser. Written by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes, and directed by newcomer Mason, Songbird is being distributed in the United States by STXfilms.

"We are excited to team up with José Andrés and the World Central Kitchen team to feed vulnerable communities and help the restaurant industry get back on its feet," said Songbird producer Adam Goodman, founder and CEO of Invisible Narratives. "Like the restaurant industry, Hollywood shut down when COVID-19 spread to the United States. Like WCK, the cast and crew of Songbird had to rewrite industry rules to get people back to work safely."

"The heroes in Songbird were inspired by the heroes fighting on the frontlines of this global crisis, such as World Central Kitchen. We hope our viewers see in the film what we know WCK embodies – love, hope and resilience," said Catchlight Studios partner Jason Clark.

"World Central Kitchen is grateful to have the support of Songbird's filmmakers in our COVID-19 response efforts," WCK CEO Nate Mook said. "They share our commitment to helping industries recover from COVID-19 and giving back to vulnerable communities. Their support will not only help us get restaurant staff back to work but also nutritious meals on tables for families who need them."

Since the start of the pandemic, WCK has provided more than 33 million meals in over 400 cities across the United States in addition to other locations around the world such as Latin America and Spain. WCK has partnered with over 2,400 independent restaurants, raising and donating $133 million that provide jobs for restaurant staff who prepare meals for people in need. As part of its work, WCK operates as a logistical hub to ensure nutritious meal ingredients are supplied, prepared and distributed to families.

The idea behind Songbird was born just days into the pandemic's impact on the United States, and filming was completed in just 17 days. The filmmakers worked closely with the Screen Actors Guild, the Directors Guild of America, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and the Teamsters to create and implement new, rigorous safety measures to protect cast and crew members. Steps included regular testing, limiting the number of people allowed on set, and establishing zones – the same protocols in use today across TV and movie productions.

Songbird is available on demand everywhere today.

To learn more about World Central Kitchen or to donate, please visit https://wck.org/ .

About Invisible Narratives

Founded by former DreamWorks and Paramount Pictures executive Adam Goodman and former Disney executive Andrew Sugerman, Invisible Narratives creates enduring content through disruptive storytelling that fuels culture.

About CatchLight Studios

CatchLight Studios is comprised of five friends who are producers passionate about supporting storytellers on every level. They believe in fostering talent and growing relationships by being fair, kind, and collaborative. Their slate is diverse, and they are committed to making quality stories with people they believe in.

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) uses the power of food to strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond. WCK has transformed the field of disaster response to help devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems. Since its founding, WCK has served more than 50 million meals to those impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world in countries including Albania, The Bahamas, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, Lebanon, Mozambique, Venezuela, and the United States. Learn more at WCK.org.

