Songs Across the Pacific: How Shanghai Became a "Second Home" for an American Children's Choir

A report from SMG.

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 14, as President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump walked together through Beijing's Temple of Heaven, a powerful resonance of that place was unfolding 6,000 miles away. In Utah, more than 100 members of the One Voice Children's Choir gathered for the "Togetherness" reunion event, and a screen behind them showed their early 2025 performance of the Chinese song "Wish," sung in Mandarin in front of that very 600-year-old hall. Their video later drew more than 100 million views across global social media. It was a moment that marked a milestone in the three-year cultural journey originated in Shanghai and later expanded across China, illustrating a story of how music between young people can gently carry the weight of friendship between two nations.

Songs Across the Pacific Speed Speed

A City That Gradually Became "Home"

"We Are Together," a music documentary recently submitted to the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival, brought many choir members to tears with sweeping shots of landmarks such as the Oriental Pearl Tower and the Shanghai Grand Opera House. Directors remarked that Shanghai is no longer a place on the map but "a collection of faces, names, and memories." The choir members now talk excitedly about "visiting friends" in a city they have come to love, where sightseeing has given way to mastering chopsticks, "citywalks" along the Bund, and an easy familiarity with the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Show. Over the span of three years, they have gone from struggling Mandarin tongue-twisters to performing and even writing original lyrics in the language.

Friendship Begins with a Simple Greeting

Bonding with Shanghai peers became the event's most heartfelt theme. Members reminisced about performing with Shanghai's Little Star Art Troupe — rehearsing together, posing for photos, swapping social media to stay in touch. Labubu dolls from Pop Mart served as icebreakers; AI translation apps bridged the language gap; trying on the qipao and listening to the ancient xun flute opened new layers of Chinese culture.

"It makes me feel like I have a family across the world," said choir member Rachel, recalling her three visits to Shanghai. "And it makes me feel like I'm a part of something bigger than just myself."

China Trips That Shaped Their Growth

The exchanges of culture have left profound impacts on the young Americans. Some teens and youth now hope to study in China; others keep in close touch with friends made there; some wish to bridge the two nations through their own future work. The directors noted that those who joined the China journey possess a broader global perspective, along with "a rare kind of empathy that only comes from singing your heart out in a place that feels worlds away, yet strangely like home."

About the Initiative

Directed by the Shanghai Information Office and co-created by SMG International and One Voice Children's Choir (from Utah-based nonprofit organization One Voice Children), "Shanghai, Let's Meet for Melody" is one of the city's most prominent U.S.-China youth cultural exchange initiatives. Over three years, it has produced dynamic music videos in Shanghai that capture the city's unique beauty and charm, along with the inspirational voices of the choir. The music videos include "Counting Stars," "We Are Together," and "Golden Hour," which has been nominated for Best Music Video at the 29th Asian Television Awards, and has received compliment from the song's original artist JVKE. With over 25 million global views and commendation from Ambassador Xie Feng, the initiative's impact extends far beyond the screen.

Having grown from curious visitors into young cultural ambassadors, these singers now carry an enduring sense of global belonging and personal connection to their peers across the ocean. These melodies are more than just performances; they are the heart of a shared dream that has turned a distant land into a second home.

SOURCE SMG