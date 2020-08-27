Songs Against Silence Announces Winners of First-Ever Global Songwriting Competition

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Songs Against Silence (SAS) – a nonprofit, volunteer-based startup that encourages social advocacy through song – is proud to announce the winners of their inaugural global songwriting competition. The contest's theme prompt of Mental Health focused participants' creative energies on this important social issue that impacts one in every four people.

High school and college-age musicians from North America, Europe, Asia and Australia enjoyed songwriting workshops taught by Jess Godwin and Xoe Wise from the nonprofit The Major Lift. All songs submitted were then judged virtually by an esteemed panel of music industry professionals comprised of Sameer Gadhia, lead singer and co-founder of Young the Giant; French jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel; musician and filmmaker Be Steadwell; and Mickey Alexander, Creative Director of Man Made Music.

"Songs Against Silence is a beautiful platform for artists in all stages of development to share their pain and love," said Gadhia. "The story of song has the unparalleled power to heal." Added Godwin, "I was incredibly moved that this generation of young songwriters believe in opening up about Mental Illness, sharing their own experiences in their original songs."

The top song will be recorded, mixed and mastered by Tunedly.com. The other two winners will receive $60 and $40 gift certificates from Sweetwater.com, respectively.

1st Place Lucie Bernheim and Miette Gourlay "Stolen Throne" 2nd Place Richard Yuan and Robert Stone "Untitled" 3rd Place Hannah Schmidt "Clockwork"

"I created Songs Against Silence in 2019 after listening to a 40-year-old mother publicly share for the first time her experience as a trafficked teenager 25 years earlier," explained SAS founder Xanthe Miller. "As a young songwriter, I wanted to provide a voice to this woman's pain and give fellow sufferers hope through the inspirational songs of others."

For more information on Songs Against Silence or to become a nonprofit partner, visit www.songsagainstsilence.org.

About Songs Against Silence

Founded by teen social entrepreneur and singer/songwriter/composer Xanthe Miller, Songs Against Silence (SAS) is a nonprofit, socially conscious global youth songwriting competition that empowers young songwriters to make an impact through their original music to give a voice to those who suffer in silence.

