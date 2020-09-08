Songs For Good Presented by Nonprofit Social Good Fund Announces "Top 10" in 2020 Songwriting Challenge

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Songs For Good announces its 2020 Challenge Top 10 songs by artists spanning across the U.S. inspired to contribute to a new soundtrack for democracy. Nearly 300 submissions to this nationwide songwriting competition received an initial round of review featuring GRAMMY-nominated artists and Jammcard musicians. A coalition of partner organizations — March For Our Lives, RepresentUs, Zero Hour, National Children's Campaign, Sunrise Bay Area, Access the Polls, and Bridge USA — reviewed the top 20 and will use the top 5 songs to mobilize leading up to Election Day. The top anthem's writer will earn $5,000 plus song production featuring artist Madame Gandhi, and a music video. Four runners up will receive $1,000. Voting is open to the public at songsforgood.org through Sunday, September 20, 2020, 11:59 PDT. The top songs will be announced on Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day.

A new generation of voters brings unlimited possibilities for the 2020 election. The Songs For Good 2020 Challenge made a call to artists for purpose-driven music to reach the masses: raw versions of songs that at once energize, provoke, speak to a wide range of people, can be performed with/without instruments, and are instantaneously catchy to fuel our nation's transformation for good.

The Top 10 artists for the Songs For Good 2020 Challenge are: Divinity Roxx "We Are" (West New York, NJ), Eric Tyler "Stand Up" (Orangeburg, NC), Flipsyde "Imagine Peace" (Oakland, CA), Jasmin & Candace Bevans "If We Change" (Baltimore, MD), Glenwood Crowe "Drums For Justice" (Tempe, AZ), Kanika Feaster-Gordon & John Gordon "Vote2020" (Baltimore, MD), Marquie Jackson & Broderic Thompson "Freedom" (Rosenberg, TX), Rachael Major "New Day" (Indianapolis, IN), Sunshine Becker "Lookin' Out" (San Ramon, CA) and The Continuous "Change is Coming" (Nashville, TN). There are 6 honorable mentions as well.

Media Contact: Jesse P. Cutler, JP Cutler Media, 510.658.3236, [email protected]

For additional media assets: link

SOURCE Songs for Good

Related Links

https://www.songsforgood.org/

