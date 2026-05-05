Songtrybe: RICHARD BONA BRINGS RARE QUARTET EXPERIENCE TO LOS ANGELES One Night Only - W Hollywood, May 9

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Bona, the globally acclaimed bassist, vocalist, and composer, is scheduled to make his return to Los Angeles for a single evening. On May 9, he will deliver an intimate and exceptional performance at the W Hollywood, showcasing a quartet arrangement that audiences have not previously encountered.

Bona is set to headline a musical event, accompanied by a distinguished lineup: Michael Lecoq on keyboards, Ludwig Afonso on drums, and Miguel Burney on guitar. This four-person group intends to deliver a presentation that not only transcends typical musical classifications but also surpasses all anticipated boundaries. Their exceptional collective synchronicity, honed over numerous decades of collaborative work in jazz, Afrobeat, and various global music styles, will be channeled into a single, extraordinary evening.

Born in Cameroon and celebrated globally as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music, Richard Bona has shared stages with Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, and Herbie Hancock, among many others. His singular approach to bass and voice has earned him a devoted following across five continents.

EVENT DETAILS

Richard Bona Quartet Live

Date: Friday, May 9

Venue: W Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA

Tickets for the Richard Bona Live in LA event are accessible through Eventbrite at the following web address: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/richard-bona-live-in-la-tickets-1986149465517

An exclusive opportunity to meet Richard Bona is scheduled for Thursday, May 8th. Given the highly restricted capacity, further information will be provided upon inquiry.

About SongTrybe

Songtrybe is a premier artist branding and touring agency dedicated to elevating musical talent through strategic development and high-impact live experiences. By blending creative storytelling with world-class logistics, we empower artists to build authentic brands and reach global audiences. From boutique intimate performances to large-scale international tours, Songtrybe serves as the essential bridge between artistic vision and commercial execution.

Based in Los Angeles and operating at the intersection of music, culture, and business, Songtrybe provides a comprehensive suite of services including artist positioning, tour management, and strategic partnerships. Our mission is to foster a community—a tribe—where talent is nurtured and the future of the music industry is redefined.

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