Songwriters Jackson Browne & Leslie Mendelson Release A Special Limited Edition Vinyl For Record Store Day Black Friday

Browne, Mendelson and Steve McEwan wrote, " A Human Touch," for the documentary film 5B . Distributed by Verizon Media, 5B is the story of everyday heroes who took extraordinary action to comfort and care for the patients of the first AIDS ward in the U.S. Ward 5B nurses pioneered groundbreaking patients-rights practices including: changes to the definition of "family" for medical decisions, active support of same-sex partners and permission of visitation by pets. 5B is a story about empathy - a value that the subjects of the documentary recognized as so quintessentially human that they risked their lives to champion it.

Proceeds from the limited edition vinyl will be donated to (RED) www.red.org (RED) harnesses the power of people and companies to fight AIDS. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted more than 140 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

