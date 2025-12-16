Songwriting Legend Mike Stoller and His Wife, Jazz Musician, Corky Hale Stoller, Invest $3M in Equitable Fire Recovery for Black Communities in Altadena and Pasadena

Contribution Will Power Long-Term Rebuilding and Community-Led Renewal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating impact of January's wildfires on historically Black neighborhoods in Los Angeles County, songwriting legend Mike Stoller and his wife, jazz musician, Corky Hale Stoller, have committed a $3 million contribution to support the Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund . The Fund is led by the Black Freedom Fund (BFF) in partnership with California Community Foundation (CCF) and is grounded in a community-led and centered approach to equitable recovery.

The Fund is designed to support organizations working on the ground to meet both immediate needs and long-term rebuilding in Black communities impacted by wildfires — particularly in Altadena and Pasadena, neighborhoods shaped by a history of redlining, racist housing covenants, and generational home-ownership. Homes passed down for generations, along with gathering places such as churches, schools and parks, were destroyed. But while structures may be gone, the power of community remains.

Stoller's investment in the Black Freedom Fund helps establish California's first and only Black community foundation, and, critically, directs power and resources back into Black communities working to rebuild after the fires. Their contribution strengthens both long-term infrastructure and the immediate recovery efforts led by trusted, community-rooted organizations.

"This isn't just about houses," said Mike Stoller. "It's about people - people, for many years denied equal access to real estate in Los Angeles…people who created a community for their families and friends, their churches and businesses. Corky and I wish to support the preservation of this community and to inspire others to help in that preservation."

"History shows that if families are forced to leave while they rebuild, the odds of returning drop dramatically. We're working to change that," said Jasmin Shupper, Founder and CEO of Greenline Housing Foundation. "This investment secured two community lots for our novel landbanking model, in addition to supporting housing grants to 33 families, opened new housing pathways through a corporate lease, and launched rebuilding support to close the gap left by insurance and FEMA. Our focus is keeping families rooted in the communities they call home."

"Across every stage of this recovery, families are carrying layers of loss. We care about every family and not just that they return home, but how they return home matters," says Lori Gay, President & CEO, Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County whose services provide full scale homeownership programs including: free property assessments and financial counseling, affordable loans/grants through their CDFI, land banking and estate planning, along with construction project management on a 1:1 basis. "Right now, families need trusted guidance more than anything. Black homeowners shouldn't be forced into displacement simply because the system wasn't built for them. With partners who support community-centered recovery, we can help families return, rebuild, and continue building their intergenerational wealth."

Over the course of 2025, the Fund invested in 37 local organizations addressing both the immediate fallout of the fire and the deeper inequities it exposed. These groups are providing housing stabilization, financial and material assistance, youth and senior services, mental-health and healing programs, as well as policy and organizing work that protects Black wealth, preserves home-ownership, and prevents displacement.

For more information or to make a donation to the Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund, please visit http://blackla.cablackfreedomfund.org or text BlackLA to 707070.

About Mike Stoller

Mike Stoller is one-half of the legendary songwriting team of Leiber & Stoller. Elvis Presley recorded over twenty of their songs, including "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock." Leiber and Stoller wrote and produced all the Coasters' hits, including "Searchin'," "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown," "Poison Ivy," and, with Doc Pomus, "Young Blood." Their many other hits include "Kansas City," "Love Potion #9," "I'm a Woman," and "Is That All There Is?"; "On Broadway" with Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil; and "Stand by Me" with Ben E. King. Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller was nominated for seven Tony Awards and is the longest-running musical revue in Broadway history.

Black Freedom Fund

Launched in 2020, the Black Freedom Fund (BFF) invests in the leaders and organizations at the center of Black communities, advancing people-led solutions to secure the future all communities deserve. Learn more: fundblackfreedom.org

About California Community Foundation

California Community Foundation (CCF) is a nonprofit organization that has served as a public, charitable organization since 1915, empowering donors to pursue their own personal passions and to collaborate with us in addressing the pressing needs of our region. For more information, visit www.calfund.org .

