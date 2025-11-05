SONGYANG, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Today

Around 110 attendees from China and abroad engaged in in-depth exchanges on coordinated urban-rural development from November 3 to 6 during the International Dialogue on Urban-Rural Linkages, held in Songyang County, East China's Zhejiang Province. The event was co-hosted by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Center for Europe and Africa of China International Communications Group (CICG).

Songyang Showcases Innovative Urban-Rural Development Model at International Forum

Themed "Enhancing Urban-Rural Linkages: Culture, Housing, and Basic Services," the dialogue aimed to showcase Songyang's development model and its innovative practices in revitalizing a classical rural Chinese county for the international community, thereby fostering broader exchange and cooperation in the field of urban-rural development. Located in the heart of Jiangnan, Songyang County is known as "the last secret paradise" and revered as "a living embodiment of classical China."

Boasting a profound cultural and historical legacy, the county is home to over 100 well-preserved traditional villages and the famed Songyang Old Street. It is one of the regions in East China with the most intact systems of historical cities, towns, and villages, standing as a testament to the richness of local culture. Its breathtaking beauty has earned it the name of a "living version" of the Riverside Scene at Qingming Festival, an iconic Song Dynasty painting that captures the vibrant rhythm of daily life in perfect harmony with nature, where people, markets, boats, and buildings blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape.

During the event, attendees visited key sites including the Hetianglin Block, Songyang Old Street, Songzhuang Village in Sandu Township, Smart Transportation Industrial Park, and Songyang Co-distribution Center. They discussed strategies for coordinated urban-rural development, covering topics such as revitalizing urban spaces, creating themed districts, innovating traditional villages, and promoting green urban-rural transportation.

Songyang has made significant achievements in international communication in recent years. In April 2024, it was designated by CICG as a member of the International Communication Union. Last month, Songyang was included in the 2025 China County-Level International Communication Development Report, and was honored as one of the top 10 "Innovative Cases of County-Level International Communication."

