Sonia Everett-Mckie Releases New Line of All-Natural Plant-Based Skincare Products

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Playwright, author, writer, producer, director, radio personality, life coach, and entrepreneur Sonia Everett-Mckie announces the official launch of Sonia E. Mckie Cosmetics, an exclusive line of all natural plant-based skincare products. Ideal for sensitive skin, the plant-based formula is safe and effective for all skin types, making these cosmetics beneficial for the vast majority of consumers. The Sonia E. Mckie Cosmetics skincare line consists of products that range from face washes, moisturizers and skin serums to primers and beard oil. The full selection of products is available for purchase on the new Sonia E. Mckie Cosmetics online store .

Sonia E. Mckie Cosmetics are made with vitamins and minerals that help to both nourish and visibly improve the appearance of the skin. In addition, the skincare products feature unique, natural, and pleasant scents, such as rose and coffee.

"With Sonia E. Mckie Cosmetics, my goal was to develop American-made products that were safe for anyone to use—no matter how sensitive their skin," said Everett-Mckie. "By utilizing all-natural ingredients, we're proud to be able to offer consumers a much healthier product alternative. Our mission is to continue creating safe all-natural plant-based products that produce great results for all skin types."

In the future, Sonia E. Mckie Cosmetics plans to introduce a new hemp skin care line. Lab tested for purity and potency, these hemp skin care products will be luxury formulated and will each have 300 MG of hemp extract.

Sonia Everett-Mckie has been in the beauty industry since the 1980s and opened her first beauty business at the age of 27. She became the owner of several successful beauty salons in Atlanta and Los Angeles and serviced a number of celebrity clients. Everett-Mckie has also been featured in various beauty industry publications regarding her excellence in the field and received the highest acknowledgement award in Atlanta for her services and dedication at a Beauty Award Show.

