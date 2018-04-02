Sonic Automotive, Inc. Schedules Release Of 2018 First Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) today announced it will release fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:30 A.M. (Eastern). Senior management will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern).
To access the live broadcast of the call over the Internet, go to www.sonicautomotive.com, then click on "Our Company," then "Investor Relations," then "Earnings Conference Calls."
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
Domestic: (877) 450-3867
International: (706) 643-0958
Conference ID: 9399998
A conference call replay will be available one hour following the call for seven days and can be accessed by calling:
Domestic: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 9399998
Presentation materials for the Company's earnings conference call will be accessible beginning the morning of the conference call on the Company's website at www.sonicautomotive.com by clicking on "Our Company," then "Investor Relations," then "Webcasts & Presentations."
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.
