Sonic Automotive Receives Top 10 Rank by Training Magazine

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH), ranks 6th out of 125 organizations on Training magazine's 2019 Training Top 125 list. This marks the third consecutive year Sonic Automotive has placed in the top 10 of this awards program.

The Training Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee training and development, the scope of training programs, how closely training and development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and business impact effectiveness.

"We are highly focused on associate growth and I'm proud to see our training team being recognized again this year," said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive. "This award is a huge testament to their commitment and dedication to developing best-in-class programs for our associates."

The Sonic Automotive training team received accolades for the following academies and programs offered annually to associates and the return on investment realized as a result of these programs: General Manager Leadership Academy, Variable Operations Academy, Fixed Operations Academy, Managers as Trainers, Leadership at Sonic, and Sonic Sales Process Training.

"The programs and leadership academies developed by our training team are critical to our company's ability to develop our associates for long-term growth and success," said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. "Fostering an environment of continual learning and development helps our associates get the most out of their careers at Sonic and has a huge impact on our ability to create an unmatched experience for our customers."

Sonic was recognized with this award by Training magazine during the Training 2019 Conference & Expo at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida in February.

