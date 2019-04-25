Sonic Automotive's EchoPark Profitable and On-Track to Exceed $1.0 Billion in 2019 Revenues

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH), one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

EchoPark revenues of $249.6 million during the first quarter of 2019, up 89.8% from the first quarter of 2018; on-track to exceed $1.0 billion in full year 2019 revenues.

during the first quarter of 2019, up 89.8% from the first quarter of 2018; on-track to exceed in full year 2019 revenues. Total Sonic consolidated GAAP continuing operations earnings per diluted share of $0.99 in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a continuing operations loss per diluted share of $0.05 in the first quarter of 2018.

in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a continuing operations loss per diluted share of in the first quarter of 2018. Excluding the items of interest detailed below, adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations* for the first quarter of 2019 were $0.39 compared to $0.26 for the first quarter of 2018.

compared to for the first quarter of 2018. EchoPark pre-tax profit improved $14.9 million , or 101.2%, to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a pre-tax loss of $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2018.

, or 101.2%, to in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a pre-tax loss of in the first quarter of 2018. EchoPark generated positive cash flow (Adjusted EBITDA*) of $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, improving by $8.3 million , or 247.8%, from the first quarter of 2018.

in the first quarter of 2019, improving by , or 247.8%, from the first quarter of 2018. EchoPark retailed 11,051 units during the first quarter of 2019, up 100.3% from the first quarter of 2018.

Total Sonic consolidated all-time quarterly record pre-owned retail unit sales of 38,463 units in the first quarter of 2019.

Total Sonic consolidated all-time quarterly record F&I gross profit per retail unit of $1,676 in the first quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2019. Total Sonic consolidated record first quarter F&I gross profit of $106.2 million in 2019.

in 2019. Received cash of $121.7 million on the disposal of four franchised dealerships during the first quarter of 2019, which represent approximately $300.0 million in annual revenues.

* Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The schedules included in this press release reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter 2019 Results

On a GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $42.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share. Comparatively, the net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2018 was $2.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

GAAP results reported for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018 include the following pre-tax items of interest:

(In millions) Q1 2019

Q1 2018

Income Statement Line Item

Gain (Loss) on Franchise Disposals $ 46.7

$ 1.2

SG&A

Executive Transition Costs $ (6.3)

$ —

SG&A (1) Long-Term Compensation Charges $ —

$ (9.2)

SG&A (2) Impairment Charges $ (1.9)

$ (3.6)

Impairment (3) Lease Exit Charges $ —

$ (4.8)

SG&A

Legal Related Matters $ —

$ (1.5)

SG&A



Note: Amounts in table relate to the Franchised Dealerships Segment unless otherwise noted below. (1) $6.0 million of Q1 2019 amount is not deductible for tax purposes. (2) $9.2 million Q1 2018 amount relates to EchoPark. (3) $1.9 million Q1 2019 amount related to EchoPark.

Commentary

David Smith, Sonic and EchoPark's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with the results for the quarter with our franchised dealerships offering a solid performance and EchoPark beginning to show what is possible from what we have developed over the last several years. We believe EchoPark revenues will eclipse the $1.0 billion mark in 2019 as our stores are still maturing. To add perspective to the potential scale of EchoPark, its pre-owned unit sales comprised 28.7% of consolidated Sonic pre-owned unit sales in the first quarter of 2019. This is currently being accomplished through eight locations that serve a multitude of surrounding markets across the United States. As we expand our footprint into other areas across the country, we believe EchoPark will exceed the overall volumes and profitability of our franchised dealerships. We believe the combination of our customer-centric shopping experience, high quality vehicle offerings, rock-bottom pricing and transparent trade-in appraisals is disrupting the pre-owned markets that we serve. At our EchoPark stores, we continue seeing the markets we serve expand as customers have recognized the value we offer and are traveling hundreds of miles to purchase their vehicle from EchoPark."

"There were several 'firsts' for the EchoPark operations during the quarter beyond the unit and revenue growth we have become accustomed to seeing. Two of the more significant 'firsts' relate to positive cash flow and profitability. Adjusted EBITDA for EchoPark was $5.0 million during the quarter. At the EchoPark store operating level, the contribution of Adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter was $6.1 million, offset by negative corporate level Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million. For the other significant 'first,' the pre-tax results for EchoPark were $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. This is the first quarter of profitability for the entire business unit. Operationally, it performed even better than the $0.2 million, as this amount includes an impairment charge of $1.9 million. Absent the impairment charge, EchoPark posted a pre-tax profit of $2.1 million. We look forward to sharing more of these 'firsts' with everyone in the future."

Jeff Dyke, Sonic and EchoPark's President, commented, "Our franchise and EchoPark leadership teams did a fantastic job giving us one of our best starts to a year that I can remember. We managed our SG&A structure, grew our gross profit and delivered above our internal forecasts in every facet of our business."

"Our EchoPark operating model has evolved over time as we continue to listen to what customers want when shopping and buying a pre-owned vehicle. Of course, customers want it to be an easy, transparent process where they get a quality product at a great price. It sounds simple, but the magic is when you can give customers exactly what they want and make money doing it. Our EchoPark stores offer a unique and customer-friendly buying experience from the time customers first type in EchoPark.com on their computer or mobile device, to the moment they sign that last document electronically so they can begin to enjoy their car or truck. We provide an exceptional guest experience and value pricing along the lines of what Costco does for its customer base, while managing inventory days' supply well below industry norms. Our proprietary inventory management and pricing tools that we have invested in for years are really paying off. We were able to sell over 11,000 vehicles in the quarter, running below a 30-day supply all-in and below a 20-day supply on our front-line inventory. This model allows us to remain very flexible and take advantage of inventory availability and valuation shifts in order to keep our pricing well below our competition. We believe in keeping our operating expenses very low so we can offer our guests the best pricing and guest experience in the industry today."

"As for our franchised dealerships in the first quarter, revenue was relatively flat compared to the prior year quarter on a same store basis despite a 4.6% decline in our new vehicle revenue driven by lower industry volumes. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 on a same store basis improved $8.4 million, or 2.7%, from the prior year quarter. This ultimately resulted in an increase in operating income on a same store basis of $3.0 million, or 5.5%. Year-over-year increases in interest costs on a same store basis increased $4.3 million. We continue to actively manage our inventory levels in cooperation with our manufacturer partners to minimize the effect of higher interest rates on our overall profitability. We had record pre-owned volume, record F&I gross per unit and a very solid fixed operations gross performance in the quarter. Our BMW and Honda business rebounded from the prior quarter and we expect that to continue improving as we move through the year."

Heath Byrd, Sonic and EchoPark's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "Over the past year, we reduced our total long-term debt by $139.3 million and improved our liquidity by over $164.2 million, to $292.2 million. Based on current store performance, we believe our current EchoPark expansion plans can generate annual incremental revenue of $500.0 million to $1.0 billion. We believe the improved strength of our balance sheet and the positive cash flows from our EchoPark and franchise operations will allow us to fund the expansion of EchoPark internally without the need to access capital from the public markets."

Dividend

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable in cash for our stockholders of record on June 14, 2019. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues:





New vehicles $ 1,066,334

$ 1,180,846 Used vehicles 820,366

709,046 Wholesale vehicles 54,770

65,398 Total vehicles 1,941,470

1,955,290 Parts, service and collision repair 341,430

351,758 Finance, insurance and other, net 106,238

93,725 Total revenues 2,389,138

2,400,773 Cost of Sales:





New vehicles (1,012,538)

(1,124,046) Used vehicles (783,358)

(672,275) Wholesale vehicles (56,037)

(69,823) Total vehicles (1,851,933)

(1,866,144) Parts, service and collision repair (178,194)

(182,130) Total cost of sales (2,030,127)

(2,048,274) Gross profit 359,011

352,499 Selling, general and administrative expenses (247,095)

(304,925) Impairment charges (1,952)

(3,643) Depreciation and amortization (22,649)

(23,743) Operating income (loss) 87,315

20,188 Other income (expense):





Interest expense, floor plan (13,226)

(10,677) Interest expense, other, net (12,853)

(13,456) Other income (expense), net 100

89 Total other income (expense) (25,979)

(24,044) Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 61,336

(3,856) Provision for income taxes for continuing operations - benefit (expense) (18,987)

1,842 Income (loss) from continuing operations 42,349

(2,014) Discontinued operations:





Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes (180)

(248) Provision for income taxes for discontinued operations - benefit (expense) 52

68 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (128)

(180) Net income (loss) $ 42,221

$ (2,194) Basic earnings (loss) per common share:





Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.99

$ (0.05) Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (0.01)

— Earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.98

$ (0.05) Weighted average common shares outstanding 42,838

42,789 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:





Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.99

$ (0.05) Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (0.01)

— Earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.98

$ (0.05) Weighted average common shares outstanding 42,888

42,789 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10

$ 0.06

Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

New Vehicles



Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported new vehicle:













Revenue $ 1,066,334

$ 1,180,846

$ (114,512)

(9.7) % Gross profit $ 53,796

$ 56,800

$ (3,004)

(5.3) % Unit sales 25,197

29,500

(4,303)

(14.6) % Revenue per unit $ 42,320

$ 40,029

$ 2,291

5.7 % Gross profit per unit $ 2,135

$ 1,925

$ 210

10.9 % Gross profit as a % of revenue 5.0 %

4.8 %

20 bps

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store new vehicle:













Revenue $ 1,047,677

$ 1,097,720

$ (50,043)

(4.6) % Gross profit $ 52,959

$ 54,379

$ (1,420)

(2.6) % Unit sales 24,695

26,910

(2,215)

(8.2) % Revenue per unit $ 42,425

$ 40,792

$ 1,633

4.0 % Gross profit per unit $ 2,145

$ 2,021

$ 124

6.1 % Gross profit as a % of revenue 5.1 %

5.0 %

10 bps





























Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Used Vehicles



Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported used vehicle:













Revenue $ 820,366

$ 709,046

$ 111,320

15.7 % Gross profit $ 37,008

$ 36,771

$ 237

0.6 % Unit sales 38,463

33,739

4,724

14.0 % Revenue per unit $ 21,329

$ 21,016

$ 313

1.5 % Gross profit per unit $ 962

$ 1,090

$ (128)

(11.7) % Gross profit as a % of revenue 4.5 %

5.2 %

(70) bps

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store used vehicle:













Revenue $ 764,621

$ 666,097

$ 98,524

14.8 % Gross profit $ 33,723

$ 32,800

$ 923

2.8 % Unit sales 35,609

31,363

4,246

13.5 % Revenue per unit $ 21,473

$ 21,238

$ 235

1.1 % Gross profit per unit $ 947

$ 1,046

$ (99)

(9.5) % Gross profit as a % of revenue 4.4 %

4.9 %

(50) bps





























Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Wholesale Vehicles



Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported wholesale vehicle:













Revenue $ 54,770

$ 65,398

$ (10,628)

(16.3) % Gross profit $ (1,267)

$ (4,425)

$ 3,158

71.4 % Unit sales 8,647

9,680

(1,033)

(10.7) % Revenue per unit $ 6,334

$ 6,756

$ (422)

(6.2) % Gross profit per unit $ (147)

$ (457)

$ 310

67.8 % Gross profit as a % of revenue (2.3) %

(6.8) %

450 bps

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store wholesale vehicle:













Revenue $ 53,124

$ 60,319

$ (7,195)

(11.9) % Gross profit $ (1,142)

$ (3,881)

$ 2,739

70.6 % Unit sales 8,388

8,867

(479)

(5.4) % Revenue per unit $ 6,333

$ 6,803

$ (470)

(6.9) % Gross profit per unit $ (136)

$ (438)

$ 302

68.9 % Gross profit as a % of revenue (2.1) %

(6.4) %

430 bps





























Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Parts, Service and Collision Repair ("Fixed Operations")



Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands) Reported:













Revenue













Customer pay $ 137,721

$ 142,354

$ (4,633)

(3.3) % Warranty 68,973

67,601

1,372

2.0 % Wholesale parts 39,297

42,501

(3,204)

(7.5) % Internal, sublet and other 95,439

99,302

(3,863)

(3.9) % Total $ 341,430

$ 351,758

$ (10,328)

(2.9) %















Gross profit













Customer pay $ 74,326

$ 76,350

$ (2,024)

(2.7) % Warranty 38,407

37,901

506

1.3 % Wholesale parts 6,796

7,265

(469)

(6.5) % Internal, sublet and other 43,707

48,112

(4,405)

(9.2) % Total $ 163,236

$ 169,628

$ (6,392)

(3.8) %















Gross profit as a % of revenue













Customer pay 54.0 %

53.6 %

40 bps Warranty 55.7 %

56.1 %

(40) bps Wholesale parts 17.3 %

17.1 %

20 bps Internal, sublet and other 45.8 %

48.5 %

(270) bps Total 47.8 %

48.2 %

(40) bps





























Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Parts, Service and Collision Repair ("Fixed Operations")



Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands) Same Store:













Revenue













Customer pay $ 136,093

$ 130,728

$ 5,365

4.1 % Warranty 67,437

64,214

3,223

5.0 % Wholesale parts 38,581

40,012

(1,431)

(3.6) % Internal, sublet and other 93,077

92,601

476

0.5 % Total $ 335,188

$ 327,555

$ 7,633

2.3 %















Gross profit













Customer pay $ 73,435

$ 69,809

$ 3,626

5.2 % Warranty 37,612

35,904

1,708

4.8 % Wholesale parts 6,636

6,790

(154)

(2.3) % Internal, sublet and other 42,325

44,368

(2,043)

(4.6) % Total $ 160,008

$ 156,871

$ 3,137

2.0 %















Gross profit as a % of revenue













Customer pay 54.0 %

53.4 %

60 bps Warranty 55.8 %

55.9 %

(10) bps Wholesale parts 17.2 %

17.0 %

20 bps Internal, sublet and other 45.5 %

47.9 %

(240) bps Total 47.7 %

47.9 %

(20) bps





























Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Finance, Insurance and Other, Net ("F&I")



Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except per unit data) Reported:













Revenue $ 106,238

$ 93,725

$ 12,513

13.4 % Unit sales 63,381

$ 62,916

465

0.7 % Gross profit per retail unit (excludes fleet) $ 1,676

$ 1,490

$ 186

12.5 %

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands, except per unit data) Same Store:













Revenue $ 97,117

$ 85,161

$ 11,956

14.0 % Unit sales 60,025

57,970

2,055

3.5 % Gross profit per retail unit (excludes fleet) $ 1,618

$ 1,469

$ 149

10.1 %

Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses



Three Months Ended March 31,

Better / (Worse)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

(In thousands) Reported:













Compensation $ 184,185

$ 185,037

$ 852

0.5 % Advertising 15,050

16,016

966

6.0 % Rent 15,250

21,868

6,618

30.3 % Other 32,610

82,004

49,394

60.2 % Total SG&A expenses $ 247,095

$ 304,925

$ 57,830

19.0 %















Reported:













SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:













Compensation 51.3 %

52.5 %

120 bps Advertising 4.2 %

4.5 %

30 bps Rent 4.2 %

6.2 %

200 bps Other 9.1 %

23.3 %

1,420 bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 68.8 %

86.5 %

1,770 bps





























Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Continuing Operations EPS Reconciliation



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Weighted Average Shares

Amount

Per Share Amount

Weighted Average Shares

Amount

Per Share Amount

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations 42,888

$ 42,349

$ 0.99

42,789

$ (2,014)

$ (0.05) Pre-tax items of interest:





















Loss (gain) on franchise disposals



$ (46,680)









$ (1,190)



Executive transition costs



6,264









—



Long-term compensation charges



—









9,189



Impairment Charges



1,926









3,643



Lease exit charges



—









4,814



Legal related matters



—









1,500



Tax effect of above items



12,902









(4,894)



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) and shares from

continuing operations 42,888

$ 16,761

$ 0.39

42,789

$ 11,048

$ 0.26

