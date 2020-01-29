Sonic Boom Wellness Partners with Wellness IQ to Bring Engaging Solutions to Small Employer Groups

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of corporate wellness tends to scoff at small employer groups – groups of 200 or fewer – but at Sonic Boom Wellness, we think they're just as important as the big ones. Admittedly, they have to be managed differently than larger groups – they have different needs and expectations. That's why we've partnered with Wellness IQ to provide the best experience possible for these "pocket-sized" populations.

"We get a lot of interest from smaller companies wanting the engagement and social energy that our programs provide," says Danna Korn, Sonic Boom's Co-founder and CEO. "It's always been sad to turn them away, because we know we can have a profoundly positive effect on their population, but it just wasn't scalable for us to manage them. Now we don't have to say no anymore! We feel good knowing they'll get our effective program with the outstanding management oversight that Wellness IQ is known for."

As a reseller that provides wellness solutions through the broker-distribution channel, Wellness IQ has the ability work with companies of all shapes and sizes (including the oft-overlooked sub-200 groups) – and now, through this exclusive partnership, Sonic Boom does too. We still provide our fully customizable programs and top-notch client/member support to groups with 200-plus employees, but Wellness IQ allows us to bridge that gap and serve smaller populations with affordable and scaled-down solutions.

"We're blown away by the transformative impact our programs have had on the collective wellbeing of our clients," said Korn. "We can't wait to see what happens when we introduce the 'Boom to this untapped segment of the market – the results certainly won't be something to scoff at."

About Sonic Boom Wellness

With the most social, gamified, and customizable wellbeing platform, Sonic Boom is reputed for its engagement and success in driving health-habit improvement. Sonic Boom's integrated engagement software maximizes motivation and accountability through competition, cooperation, positive peer pressure, and well-designed rewards systems – all within a comprehensive and mobile wellness hub. Founded in 2007 by Danna Korn and Bryan Van Noy, Sonic Boom has earned numerous awards, including five consecutive years on INC's 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies. Sonic Boom is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

