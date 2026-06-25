Sonic Debuts The Apprentice Set: The Foundational Tool Kit for New Automotive Technicians

High-Quality Foundation for Apprentices to Scale Up Tools Without Going Into Tech Debt

AUBURN, Ala., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic, a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today announced the launch of its Apprentice Set. Specifically engineered for the next generation of automotive service and repair professionals, the 208-piece kit serves as the "Tech's Foundational Tool Set," providing a high-quality tool set modeled directly from the ASE-required tool list. The Apprentice Set covers the essential tools used by U.S. automotive programs for student certification and required for entry-level technicians.

Engineered for the next generation of automotive service and repair professionals, the 208-piece Apprentice set providing a high-quality tool set modeled directly from the ASE-required tool list.

A Smart Investment to Overcome "Tech Debt"

One of the greatest challenges facing new technicians today is the burden of unnecessary tool debt. Sonic is helping to overcome the barrier to entry with exclusive pricing for the next generation of talent, offering the Apprentice Set, and a complete solution, which includes the set an S9 Toolbox, at a discount for students.

"Our goal with the Apprentice Set is to provide a kit that freshly minted technicians can truly grow into," said Sanjay Patel, chief commercial officer, Sonic. "We are offering a professional tool setup, with special pricing that helps new techs avoid debt while ensuring they have the required professional level tools to succeed from day one, and without needing to spend thousands of dollars on a more comprehensive set, with tools they won't need or use for the first six to twelve months of their career. This set is exactly what they will need day one of a new job."

Professional Quality and Storage for Demanding Industries

The Apprentice Set is tailored for the rigorous demands of automotive environments, with every hand tool meeting or exceeding DIN global standards for strength and durability. For those choosing the full storage solution, the NEXT S9 Toolbox offers a space-saving 8-drawer design with an 881-pound capacity and OE-required anti-tilt protection, providing ample space to add tools as a career progresses.

Key features of the new Apprentice Set include:

208 Essential Tools: A comprehensive selection including flank sockets, 60-tooth NEXT ratchets, combination wrenches, and specialized items like flare nut wrenches and a brake lining thickness gauge.

A comprehensive selection including flank sockets, 60-tooth NEXT ratchets, combination wrenches, and specialized items like flare nut wrenches and a brake lining thickness gauge. Sonic Foam System: Tools are housed in high-density foam inlays, resulting in 78% faster inventory, a 20% faster retrieval and return rate, and an 80% reduction in misplaced tools.

Tools are housed in high-density foam inlays, resulting in 78% faster inventory, a 20% faster retrieval and return rate, and an 80% reduction in misplaced tools. Industry-Leading Lifetime Warranty: Sonic offers a lifetime warranty on every hand tool and storage system. The hassle-free online claim process takes only 2–3 minutes, with replacements shipped within 24 hours and no shipping fees or runarounds.

Bridging the Classroom to the Shop Floor

Trusted by top technical institutions, including Cape Cod Community College, California Aeronautical University, and Georgia Tech, Sonic's Apprentice Set is the latest evolution in guiding students from the classroom to the shop floor. It offers a premium experience that matches the demands of the world's best technicians.

The Sonic Apprentice Tool Set is available now. For more information, visit www.SonicToolsUSA.com.

About Sonic:

Based in Auburn, Ala., Sonic takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions in the service of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and an unbeatable customer experience.

SOURCE Sonic Tools