Sonic Announces the 2026 Impact Scholarship Program: Spring Applications Due May 31

Sonic to award five scholarships this spring, eliminating the financial burden of purchasing professional toolsets for tech students starting careers

AUBURN, Ala., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic, a leader in professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today announced the 2026 Sonic Impact Scholarship Program, noting that applications for the Spring round are due by Sunday, May 31st at 11:59 pm EDT. The scholarship program invests in the future of the trade industries by allowing students to focus on their education and automotive, aviation, or manufacturing tech careers rather than the debt associated with purchasing professional tools.

Sonic announced the 2026 Sonic Impact Scholarship Program with applications for the Spring due by Sunday, May 31. Post this Each scholarship recipient will receive a comprehensive, trade-specific toolset and a professional toolbox worth more than $9,000 per set.

In 2026, Sonic will award 10 scholarships, split into two cycles: five in June and then five more in November during a second round of application review. Each recipient will receive a comprehensive, trade-specific toolset and a professional toolbox featuring the Sonic Foam System (SFS), with a total retail value exceeding $9,000.

"A successful career as a technician starts with pairing education with access to the right tools for the job from day one," said John Basso, director of marketing, Sonic. "By supplying students with the literal 'tools of their trade,' and effective storage solutions, we are making a direct impact on their lives and rewarding their dedication to their craft".

Rewarding PACE Values

The program seeks applicants who embody Sonic's core PACE values:

Passion : Unparalleled enthusiasm for their chosen trade.

: Unparalleled enthusiasm for their chosen trade. Accountability : Dependability and taking full responsibility for one's work.

: Dependability and taking full responsibility for one's work. Collaboration : Working effectively with others to achieve the highest quality results.

: Working effectively with others to achieve the highest quality results. Experience: Committing to providing an 'unbeatable experience' for peers and future customers.

Application Requirements

Eligible students must submit their applications online by May 31, 2026, with the following information:

Proof of enrollment in an accredited trade school (student ID or class schedule).

A letter of recommendation from a current instructor.

A 500-word essay on how they live out the PACE values and "How I will make an impact".

A 60-90 second video explaining "How Sonic will impact one's career".

Students may also apply later this year during the fall timeframe, when Sonic will award the second round of scholarship winners in November. Fall applications are due by Saturday, October 31st at 11:59 pm EDT.

Vetted by Industry Experts

Sonic has developed toolsets that are vetted by technical instructors, industry leaders, and years of industry experience. These sets are specifically curated for students pursuing careers in the automotive, aviation, and manufacturing sectors. Since the program's debut in 2025, Sonic has awarded more than $90,000 in tools to 10 students across the U.S., with 10 more awards to come this year.

For more information or to submit an application, please visit http://www.sonictoolsusa.com/scholarship/.

About Sonic:

Based in Auburn, Ala., Sonic takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions in the service of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and an unbeatable customer experience.

SOURCE Sonic Tools