Sonic Appoints Automotive Industry Veteran Sanjay Patel as Chief Commercial Officer

Former ISN and Carquest Executive to Scale Distribution Networks and Drive Strategic Growth

AUBURN, Ala., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic, a leading provider of professional-grade tools, solutions, and equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjay Patel as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer. A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Patel brings deep expertise in sales, operations, and strategic leadership that he will apply to expanding Sonic's United States distribution network.

Sanjay Patel joins Sonic as the new Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing all facets of the Sonic distribution network.

"We are incredibly excited to have Sanjay join our leadership team," said Brian Lindquist, CEO of Sonic. "His track record of navigating dynamic business landscapes and his commitment to building customer-centric organizations make him the perfect fit to lead our distribution strategies as we continue to expand our market presence."

Patel joins Sonic after a successful tenure as SVP of marketing and merchandising at ISN, where he played a pivotal role in driving the company's success through strategic initiatives and supplier collaboration. His extensive career includes leadership roles at some of the most prominent names in the automotive aftermarket industry, including Advance Auto Parts / Carquest, Pep Boys, XL Parts, and Genuine Parts Company (NAPA).

In his new role, Patel will oversee all facets of the Sonic distribution network, building momentum through strategic relationships to fuel company growth and diversify and expand U.S. product accessibility.

"I am excited to join Sonic and leverage our strategic partnerships to drive growth, increase market share, and continue to establish Sonic as a dominant force in the U.S. market," said Patel. "Throughout my career, I've seen that success comes from executing at a high level of service and building a robust network that truly resonates with our customers. I look forward to leveraging my experience in distribution networks and strategic leadership to drive innovation and exceptional service for our customers and partners."

Patel's career began as a technical support manager for Dinan Engineering, followed by six years as a parts and service director for General Motors, overseeing multiple locations in California. These early roles enabled him to bridge technical expertise with customer service, with a focus on technician efficiency and repair quality—values that remain central to his professional philosophy.

To learn more about Sonic, visit www.sonictoolsusa.com.

About Sonic:

Based in Auburn, Ala., Sonic takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions in the service of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and an unbeatable customer experience.

SOURCE Sonic Tools