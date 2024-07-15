SONIC Drive-In to Open in Berlin Township on Monday, July 22

The new SONIC location brings 60 employment opportunities to Camden County; Buffalo Wild Wings GO to open on the site later this year.

WEST BERLIN, N.J., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SONIC® Drive-In today announced the opening of their new Berlin Township restaurant in West Berlin at 299 NJ-73 N. A Buffalo Wild Wings GO location will also open on the site later this year.

Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., the West Berlin SONIC features drive-thru service, as well as nine drive-in stalls. The one-of-a-kind dining experience also incorporates eye-catching elements of SONIC's updated architectural design and visual brand identity for guests to experience the new SONIC look. The West Berlin SONIC will look to employee around 60 team members from the local area.

To celebrate the grand opening, SONIC will be giving away a free cheeseburger for the first 100 guests in line starting at 11am ET on July 22! The schedule of this epic opening is as follows at 11am radio station 95.1 FM WAYV of IHeart media will be there remotely, playing music and providing customer with free station giveaways and prizes.

West Berlin SONIC Drive-In local franchisee Jack Litman invited local & county officials as well as local first responders for the official ribbon cutting. Berlin Mayor Phyllis Magazzu confirmed attendance

The SONIC Drive-In and upcoming Buffalo Wild Wings GO co-location is owned and operated by franchise partner Jack Litman of the Munson Group, which owns a combined 17 SONIC and Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. In total, the Munson Group has provided 1500 employment opportunities for tri-state area residents.

"This is such an exciting moment for not only our team, but also the SONIC and Buffalo Wild Wings brands as we take the first step in opening the first-ever SONIC and Buffalo Wild Wings co-location right here in New Jersey!" said Litman. "SONIC offers guests a one-of-a-kind dining experience and we look forward to serving the community and providing them with fun food and drink options that satisfy any craving for any occasion."

SONIC Drive-In offers hundreds of thousands of craveable flavors and drink combinations, including limeades, burgers, hot dogs and more. SONIC's expansive, award-winning menu offers made-to-order and customizable breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options to delight the whole family. In addition to drive-thru and drive-in service, West Berlin SONIC guests can place an order online or through the SONIC App for contactless ordering and payment, as well as to take advantage of the monthly offers and discounts available to app users.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO is a takeout and delivery-focused model for Buffalo Wild Wings designed to offer the brand's award-winning chicken wings and 26 signature sauces and dry rubs, plus a few other fan favorites.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 48 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Buffalo Wild Wings®

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States, with more than 1,300 restaurants in eight global markets. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Inspire

Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 32,600 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and SONIC locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit InspireBrands.com

LIVE FREE EAT SONIC

*No Purchase Necessary. Open to New Jersey residents in the Berlin area, must be 18+/age to qualify. Ends July 22, 2024. Valid only at 299 route 73 West Berlin, NJ . ©2024

