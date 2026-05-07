Sonic Fiber Internet Brings America's Fastest and Most Affordable Internet to Los Angeles and Dallas

First expansion of its blazing-fast fiber internet outside SF Bay Area

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Fiber Internet, today announced the expansion of its fiber-optic network into Los Angeles and Dallas, bringing America's fastest and most affordable internet to both metropolitan markets.

At a moment when households across America are facing an ever-increasing cost of living, Sonic marked the expansion by lowering prices for its award-winning combination of blazing-fast speeds, clear pricing, and friendly, local support for LA and Dallas customers.

Sonic will offer speeds up to 10 Gbps, the fastest fiber internet available in either market, at a fraction of the price of legacy providers. Backed by its Fiber-to-the-Home technology, LA and Dallas metro area customers can enjoy unmatched reliability starting at just $40 per month. No contracts, no misleading introductory rates — just internet, working the way it should.

"LA and Dallas residents have been overpaying for internet that underdelivers for too long. Sonic is here to change that by offering the fastest possible speeds at the lowest possible price we can in each market," said Nathan Patrick, Sonic CEO. "We've been proving this model works in California for 30 years, and we're just getting started."

The expansion marks a major milestone for Sonic, which spent more than 30 years building and serving the San Francisco Bay Area before becoming a national provider. Its Worry-Free WiFi and high standards for customer care have earned Sonic accolades including a #1 Best Overall Satisfaction rating of any Internet Service Provider by Consumer Reports.

"Switching to Sonic was one of the best decisions I've made. From day one, they've been great and easy to work with," said Mike U., a Sonic customer in El Segundo, CA. "They're affordable, reliable, and I've never had to call support once. It just works! I love Sonic internet!"

Construction of the Sonic fiber network is well underway in Los Angeles and Dallas, with additional addresses being activated every day. Sonic will continue to activate more households in both communities through the end of 2026. Customers can check availability and pre-order at Sonic.com.

About Sonic: Sonic Fiber Internet offers blazing-fast, Worry-Free WiFi backed by friendly support from real people — all at one clear, monthly price. Sonic's industry-leading fiber-optic networks are engineered, built, and installed by us, and connected directly to your home, giving you speeds up to 10 Gbps with no data caps, no contracts, and free installation. With top ratings in customer satisfaction, Sonic has been bringing America's Best Internet to customers since 1994 and now offers service in more than 70 cities across California and Texas. Learn more at sonic.com.

SOURCE Sonic Fiber Internet