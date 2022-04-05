SONIC Health Expands Storytelling Scope with Appointment of Peter Shin as Vice President of Client Services

Leading healthcare marketer continues to reshape brand building with the addition of experienced storyteller who understands how communications impact the corporate world

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SONIC Health , a story-driven communications agency, today announced the appointment of Vice President of Client Services Peter Shin, who was a Group Product Director at a Johnson & Johnson company. Charged with building brand awareness and demand generation for SONIC Health and client partners, Shin brings deep experience in a mindful marketing approach of successfully developing impactful campaigns. He has executed strategic commercial launches both in the US and in global markets.

Peter Shin, Vice President of Client Services, SONIC Health

Shin's appointment underscores SONIC Health's mission to help Life Science companies tell stories that matter. They rely on the science of storytelling to capture attention, keep people engaged and generate an emotional response that leads to action. Shin's experience demonstrates an innate ability to develop effective marketing strategies, programs, and promotions to build brands and create demand. The new role positions SONIC Health to further expand its offerings to industry by leveraging Shin's unique expertise to better align storytelling services with corporate visions and initiatives.

"Our goal of transforming strategies into meaningful stories continues to succeed for our clients, primarily because of the unique perspectives and innovative approaches adopted by our team," commented SONIC Health Co-founder Ross Fetterolf. "This is sort of a homecoming for Peter, as we worked with him 10+ years ago. We've all kept in touch through the years, we always knew we wanted to work with him again. The addition of Peter presents one more, very expansive way that we can continue to change how storytelling is applied to industry. Peter embodies what we believe: that every story is an opportunity to have a greater impact, to reach more patients across more brands and ultimately to change the way healthcare is consumed."

"I'm excited to be part of shaping the future of healthcare storytelling and elated to be back home with this innovative and witty group," said Shin. "Thinking back, I have always been a disruptor. I've always tried to bring new ideas and inventive thinking to the brands I've worked on. But I've found that even the best ideas can't succeed without a powerful story. Joining the SONIC team will help me learn more about the science of storytelling and bring this important element to our clients and the patients they serve."

Shin will lead SONIC's business operations and client engagements. He will be the point of contact for existing client partners, new leads and new business requests. In addition, he will identify growth opportunities and account planning activities.

Shin holds an Executive MBA from UCI Paul Merage School of Business, where he is a member of UCI Dean's Leadership Circle. Throughout his career, Shin has exhibited a passion for helping underserved patient and physician populations and was the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion lead for a Johnson & Johnson company. Shin's experience leading these initiatives for companies, societies and communities aligns with SONIC's focus on inclusion, and we look forward to applying these perspectives to make our storytelling practice even more impactful. He is actively engaged in his community, most notably through mentorship roles and with the Camp del Corazon. He was also part of the team that developed the first grassroots social media campaign for Abbott Medical Optics iLasik and Kristin Cavallari at Inventiv Health. Underscoring Shin's facility in digital media transformation, he managed the first HCP training iOS iPad app to launch in the Apple App and Google Play Stores, for BOTOX Chronic Migraine.

For the Otolaryngology business at Johnson & Johnson, Peter developed and launched the first HCP and patient digital marketing strategic plans. He was able to create Acclarent's first social media strategy and launched the company's social media presence, amassing over 10K followers in the first year. Peter also developed and launched the first, true Direct-to-Patient campaign in the Otolaryngology (ENT) space. He previously held digital and healthcare leadership positions with Edwards Lifesciences and Allergan.

Those interested in learning more about SONIC Health and its 21st-century storytelling approach should visit the company's website at SONIC Health .

About SONIC Health

SONIC Health is a privately held life sciences marketing company. We are strategists by trade, innovators by reputation, and storytellers at heart. We are big agency veterans and offer traditional agency services that center around the story our clients want to tell the world. For more information, visit SONIC Health .

Media Contact:

Debby Fireman, Fireworks

[email protected]

610.547.2229

SOURCE SONIC Health