Sonic Healthcare USA is announced as a Laboratory Testing Partner for National K-12 School Testing Program

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Healthcare USA (Sonic), a leading provider of laboratory services in the United States, was recently included as a laboratory testing partner for the Rockefeller Foundation's K-12 National Testing Action Program (NTAP). The NTAP program introduces school districts in the United States to leading testing companies supporting COVID-19 testing for K-12 students.

Over the last year, Sonic has been one of the leading commercial laboratories performing COVID-19 testing throughout its network of clinical laboratories and pathology practices in the United States. Sonic continues to focus on and support specific underserved patient populations and government-funded programs in partnership with local government and public health agencies to improve testing access for these communities.

Sonic is expanding testing capacity for K-12 testing programs at the following laboratory locations: American Esoteric Laboratories, located in Memphis, TN; Bernhardt Laboratories, located in Jacksonville, FL; Clinical Labs of Hawaii, located in Honolulu, HI; Clinical Pathology Laboratories, located in Austin, TX; East Side Clinical Laboratory, located in Providence, RI; GPA Laboratories, located in Greensboro, NC; LMC Pathology Services, located in Las Vegas, NV; Seacoast Pathology, located in Exeter, NH; Sunrise Medical Laboratories, located in Hicksville, NY; and WestPac Labs, located in Santa Fe Springs, CA.

"We are honored and privileged to be included amongst the leading companies supporting COVID-19 testing efforts," said Jerry Hussong, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Sonic Healthcare USA. "Supporting the reopening of schools is paramount to COVID-19 recovery efforts; it is our social responsibility to collaborate with public health officials, school officials, and other leading private and public sector organizations. Collectively, we can quickly respond to the needs of our local communities," added Dr. Hussong.

About Sonic Healthcare USA

Sonic Healthcare USA is a subsidiary of Sonic Healthcare Limited, one of the world's largest medical diagnostic companies, providing laboratory services to medical practitioners, hospitals and community health services, with operations in eight countries, on three continents and providing care to over 100 million patients each year. Sonic Healthcare USA is a leading provider of state-of-the-art laboratory services and pathology practices throughout the USA with eight operating divisions and nearly eight thousand US- based employees, 330 Pathologists and serving over 30 million patients per year. Sonic Healthcare USA operates under a federated business model that emphasizes medical leadership and community-based testing services to provide outstanding quality and service to the doctors and patients that they serve. For more information, visit the Sonic Healthcare website at www.sonichealthcareusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sonic Healthcare USA

Dr. Jerry Hussong, MD, MBA

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

512.531.2216

SOURCE Sonic Healthcare USA

Related Links

https://www.sonichealthcareusa.com

