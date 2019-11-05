Sonic Healthcare USA Signs Exclusive License Agreement with UPMC for Broader Patient Access to the ThyroSeq® Genomic Classifier

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Healthcare USA (Sonic) and UPMC have entered into an exclusive long-term, 15-year license agreement for access to ThyroSeq® Genomic Classifier. The test has already been commercially available through CBLPath, a Sonic Healthcare Division, but will now be available through all of Sonic's Clinical Laboratories and Anatomic Pathology practices across the United States. CBLPath will continue to offer ThyroSeq and FNA interpretation with their team of expert cytopathologists, and as a leading provider and established center of excellence for thyroid cytology and molecular services.

The ThyroSeq Genomic Classifier is a next-generation sequencing-based test that utilizes DNA and RNA from thyroid cells collected during a Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) procedure to improve the management of patients with thyroid nodules of indeterminate cytology. It distinguishes between benign and cancerous nodules and also provides specific genetic alteration information to guide individualized patient management, which may include determining the appropriate extent of surgery and selection of targeted therapies for specific patients.

"This test offers patients and physicians a different level of information than previously provided, allowing the physician team to tailor the immediate and long-term care plan for these patients," said Carlos D. Urmacher, MD, FCAP, FASCP, President of CBLPath.

Sonic exhibited last week at the 89th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association® in Chicago, Illinois, where updated data was presented on the clinical utility and performance of the ThyroSeq test. Sonic Healthcare USA sponsored an Expo Theater Session on Friday, November 1, 2019, which highlighted ThyroSeq's validated diagnostic accuracy in cytology smears, cost-effectiveness of molecular testing versus diagnostic lobectomy, and performance in Hürthle Cell Nodules.

"We are very pleased to solidify our partnership with Sonic Healthcare, facilitating the expansion of patient and physician access to ThyroSeq," said Yuri Nikiforov, MD, PhD, and Vice Chair of the Department of Pathology and Director of Molecular Genomic Pathology at UPMC. "Sonic's extensive federation of Clinical Laboratories and Anatomic Pathology practices coupled with the recent expansion of validated acceptable sample types will enable more patients to benefit from ThyroSeq testing."

Jerry Hussong, MD, MBA and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Healthcare USA said, "As a company at the forefront of diagnostic medicine, the addition of ThyroSeq to our robust cytology and molecular services throughout the United States aligns itself well with our continued focus and emphasis on advancing innovations to deliver high-quality patient care. The ThyroSeq test can help avoid costly diagnostic thyroid surgery by distinguishing between benign and cancerous thyroid nodules and is also validated for cytology smears, which is especially important when a dedicated sample is not collected for molecular testing."

About Sonic Healthcare USA

Sonic Healthcare USA is a subsidiary of Sonic Healthcare Limited, one of the world's largest medical diagnostic companies, providing laboratory services to medical practitioners, hospitals and community health services, with operations in eight countries, on three continents and providing care to over 100 million patients each year. Sonic Healthcare USA is a leading provider of state-of-the-art laboratory services and pathology practices throughout the USA with nine operating divisions and nearly eight thousand US based employees. Sonic Healthcare USA utilizes a federated business model that emphasizes medical leadership and community based testing services to provide outstanding quality and service to the doctors and patients that they serve. For more information, visit the Sonic Healthcare website at www.sonichealthcareusa.com.

About CBLPath, Inc.

CBLPath, a Sonic Healthcare Company, is a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology and molecular diagnostic laboratory services. In addition, CBLPath is a Center of Excellence in the interpretation of fine needle aspiration (FNA) of thyroid nodules having a staff of expert cytopathologists dedicated to the interpretation of over 40,000 thyroid FNAs annually. For more information, please visit www.cblpath.com.

About ThyroSeq

ThyroSeq® Genomic Classifier is an innovative test for thyroid nodules and cancer that utilizes next-generation sequencing technology and a proprietary genomic classifier to analyze 5 classes of alterations in DNA and RNA collected from a thyroid nodule, with reported results empowering physicians to individualize patient management. With more than a 10-year history of continuous refinement, it incorporates all major scientific discoveries and technological advances to provide the most accurate diagnosis of benign or malignant disease in thyroid nodules.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sonic Healthcare USA

Dr. Jerry Hussong, MD, MBA

Chief Executive Officer

jhussong@sonichealthcareusa.com

512.531.2216

SOURCE Sonic Healthcare USA