Sonic Labs Launches Spawn, the First AI Platform for Building Web3 Apps From Natural Language

Previewed LIVE at ETHDenver 2026, Spawn eliminates the barrier to smart contract coding, allowing anyone to build and deploy complete Web3 applications from a single prompt

DENVER, February 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered builder tools have accelerated Web2 development, but Web3 has remained constrained by smart contract complexity, tooling fragmentation, and deployment overhead. Building a decentralized application today requires deep expertise across multiple domains: Solidity development, security auditing, compilation toolchains, blockchain deployment, wallet integration, and frontend engineering.

Purpose-built for Web3, Spawn solves this issue by translating natural language prompts into production-ready smart contracts, compiling and deploying them on-chain, and generating a fully integrated frontend with native wallet connectivity. From contract logic to UI and chain interaction, Spawn abstracts the full stack, enabling builders to move from idea to live dApp in minutes, without sacrificing on-chain functionality.

Samuel Harcourt, Core Contributor at Sonic Labs said "Web3 has always promised open access, but building on-chain has remained too complex for most people. With Spawn, we're removing that barrier entirely. If you can describe your idea, you can deploy it. Simply describe your dApp in plain English, whether it's a coin flip game where players wager S tokens or an NFT collection with a public mint, and Spawn handles the rest."

From prompt to production, Spawn generates the smart contracts, compiles and deploys them to the Sonic testnet, and automatically builds a fully functional frontend wired directly to your on-chain logic. With Spawny, Spawn's integrated AI agent, builders can iteratively modify contract logic, frontend components, and deployment configurations through a conversational development interface. What once required weeks of smart contract development and full-stack engineering now takes minutes, with no prior blockchain experience required.

Built natively on the Sonic blockchain, Spawn deploys applications directly to a high-performance, EVM-compatible network purpose-built for speed, scalability, and cost efficiency. With near-instant finality and ultra-low transaction fees, Sonic provides the performance layer required to support the next generation of interactive, user-facing Web3 applications. From on-chain games and NFT collections to DeFi protocols, DAOs, and payment systems, Spawn empowers builders to launch fully functional, production-ready Web3 applications in minutes.

At ETHDenver, Sonic Labs put Spawn to the test with a live demonstration by generating a fully playable Snake game, complete with an on-chain leaderboard, from a single natural language prompt. The game is live now at snake.soniclabs.com, where ETH Denver attendees competed for the top spot on the on-chain leaderboard and to win exclusive Sonic merch, showcasing in real time how Spawn turns prompts into fully deployed, interactive Web3 applications. To learn more, visit https://www.soniclabs.com/.

Samuel Harcourt, Core Contributor at Sonic Labs, is available for comment

About Sonic Labs

Sonic Labs is the team behind Sonic, an EVM layer-1 for on-chain finance and mass adoption. One of the fastest and highest-performing EVM chains, Sonic supports up to 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality. Sonic Labs is now leading an integrated approach to ecosystem development - building and acquiring core economic primitives across trading, lending, payments, and liquidity to drive sustained value directly to the S token. For more information, visit www.soniclabs.com. Join Sonic community conversations on Discord and X.

SOURCE Sonic Labs