SONiC, the Leading Open Source Network Operating System, Sees Unparalleled Growth With 10 New Members and Expansion into Enterprise Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit — Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) project, an open source network operating system (NOS) within the Linux Foundation , today announced the addition of ten new members to its growing global consortium. Unprecedented membership growth, coupled with the availability of new deployment case studies, showcases SONiC's powerful impact within the network operating space.

Initially created by Microsoft for its Azure data centers and seeded to the Linux Foundation in 2022, SONiC is an open source NOS based on Linux that runs on switches from multiple vendors and Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). SONiC is proud to welcome ten new members to its growing roster of thought-leading industry organizations: Asterfusion Data Technologies , Augtera Networks , Celestica , Denvr Dataworks , Edgecore Network Corporation , Micas Networks , Netweb Technologies , PalCNetworks , QualitySoft Corporation , as General members, and EPFL as an Associate member. Spanning hardware manufacturers and software developers, these member organizations illustrate the broad industry support for SONiC's mission to enhance data center networking through open source solutions.

"SONiC's growth showcases its unique position in pioneering open source networking solutions, and fosters broad industry collaboration," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "This expansion not only broadens SONiC's base of expertise but also enhances its collaborative potential to tackle complex challenges such as achieving true network scalability and enhancing real-time network telemetry in the networking space."

As SONiC continues to reshape the landscape of network operations, new deployment studies illustrate the potential for cost-savings and efficiency across real-world network infrastructures:

Global telecommunications leader Orange has successfully implemented 90 disaggregated SONiC switches in a targeted telecom production setting, enhancing its network infrastructure. With plans to deploy over 150 additional switches in 2024, Orange is leveraging SONiC's flexible, cost-efficient, and innovative open-source capabilities to establish pioneering standards in network solutions.

Alibaba Cloud has used SONiC to transform its data center infrastructure, achieving substantial cost savings, enhanced network quality, and accelerated innovation in AI and standard cloud compute/storage architectures.

These examples underscore SONiC's role in advancing network technology and its capability to support complex, high-demand environments across the globe.

For more detailed insights on how SONiC is used in the real world, please visit https://sonicfoundation.dev/community-resources/user-stories/ .

SONiC Launches New Workgroup for Enterprise Edge

In collaboration with member organizations Aviz Networks, Wistron, Cisco, and Celestica, SONiC has formed the "PoE Edge Networks with SONiC (PENS)" workgroup. This new initiative seeks to adapt SONiC—traditionally utilized in cloud-scale and data center networks—for enterprise edge networking environments.

The PENS workgroup will adapt SONiC to edge LANs, integrating specialized protocols including Power Over Ethernet (PoE), Spanning Tree, and 802.1x, which are essential for enhancing connectivity and network efficiency at the enterprise edge. This strategic move highlights SONiC's adaptability and the project's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of modern networked enterprises. Learn more about the PENS workgroup on SONiC blog here .

SONiC at Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit

The SONiC community is onsite at Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit this week in San Jose, Calif. This key industry event brings together decision-makers and implementers for a series of co-located events, leading keynotes, and robust breakout sessions.

The community hosted a SONiC Workshop on April 29 which provided a deep-dive into the latest developments within the SONiC ecosystem, covering innovations in NOS management, enhancements in routing capabilities, intricacies of Software Defined Networking (SDN), and the latest in system design. Session recordings will be available in the coming weeks.

Learn more about SONiC and the impact it's making across the open networking ecosystem at sonicfoundation.dev .

Please visit SONiC blog for a list of supporting quotes from SONiC's newest members.

Asterfusion Data Technologies

"Asterfusion is fortunate to collaborate with the SONiC foundation community in spreading the open network to a wider audience. By doing so, more network users will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of SONiC's openness, flexibility, and scalability. Throughout the past 7 years, Asterfusion's commitment has always been to deliver the best Enterprise SONiC Distribution and the most outstanding SONiC-based open network switches. This achievement is accomplished through close collaboration with the SONiC foundation within the community. Together, we're on a mission to make the power of SONiC accessible to even more network users," said Andrew HU, vice president of marketing at Asterfusion Data Technologies.

Micas Networks

"We are deeply honored and thrilled to become a member of the SONiC Foundation, as it provides an exceptional platform for micas to facilitate the transition of global data centers towards open networking," said Grant Lai, CTO at Micas Networks. "Over the past two years, with the rapid advancement of fields such as AI/ML and supercomputing, our SONiC-based open networking products and solutions—characterized by high performance, reliability, compatibility, scalability, and flexible customization—have increasingly gained recognition from satisfied clients. As both beneficiaries and builders of open networking, we look forward to collaborating closely with the SONiC Foundation in the future to jointly explore the path forward for open networks."

Netweb Technologies

"Joining the SONiC ecosystem presents an unparalleled opportunity for Netweb and to revolutionize the networking landscape. By integrating with SONiC, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly blend innovation, reliability, and scalability, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era. Our commitment to SONiC underscores our dedication to driving transformative change and exceeding the evolving needs of our customers worldwide," said Sanjay Lodha, CEO at Netweb Technologies.

PalC Networks

"PalC Networks is proud to announce our membership in the SONiC foundation community, reinforcing our dedication to the advancement of disaggregated networking solutions. With over five years of specialized experience in SONiC application development and a robust 24/7 technical support infrastructure, we are committed to making substantial contributions to the community. This partnership is a testament to our ongoing pursuit of technological innovation and our commitment to shaping the future of open networking on a global scale," said Krishnamurthy Mayya, director of marketing and product management at PalC Networks.

QualitySoft Corporation

"QualitySoft develops and operates Kubernetes clusters using SONiC and white box switches. SONiC and other OSS and their communities accelerate the cloud-native transformation of society. By developing and operating Kubernetes clusters, we show our commitment to the SONiC Foundation and contribute to the OSS community," said Hinato Uema, Development Guild Team at QualitySoft

