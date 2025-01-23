Sonic Tools USA Introduces "No Lost Tools" Guarantee

Guarantee Further Improves the Industry-Leading Lifetime Hand Tool Warranty and Replacement Program

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Tools USA Inc. , a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today announced its "No Lost Tools" Guarantee. On top of its lifetime warranty, Sonic will now replace up to $250 in hand tools on any of Sonic's preconfigured complete toolkits in the Sonic Foam System (SFS). The No Lost Tools Guarantee applies for one calendar year after purchase, or from the toolkit ship date.

Sonic sells more than just hand tools; it sells efficiency and productivity. The No Lost Tools Guarantee complements the SFS, which offers an organized workspace that encourages productivity via clearly marked inserts for each tool in a set. Technicians can then quickly audit for any missing tools, helping reduce misplaced tools by 80 percent, according to a study conducted by Sonic. To account for tools that do go missing, Sonic is standing behind its innovative foam system, committing to replace up to $250 of lost tools within the first year after purchase.

"We already offer the industry's best warranty and fastest replacement for hand tools, but now, we're taking our commitment to customer satisfaction to the next level with our no lost tools guarantee," said Colby McConnell, CEO, Sonic USA. "Organization, tool management, and tool control are in our DNA. Customers now have greater peace of mind that Sonic can help them quickly replace lost and misplaced tools. The most common lost tool is the 10mm socket, and should it or any other Sonic tool go missing, we'll replace it within the first year."

To file a claim, customers can submit an online form located here: https://sonictoolsusa.com/no-lost-tools/. Each claim will be processed within 24 hours and Sonic will then ship the replacement tool. The customer is responsible for shipping costs of the replacement tools.

The Best Warranty in The Tools Industry

Sonic tools are built to last a lifetime, and Sonic stands behind every tool it makes. Each hand tool exceeds DIN standards, a manufacturing quality standard developed at the German Institute for Standardization, for strength and durability.

Sonic's hassle-free, lifetime warranty program enables customers to apply online for a tool replacement in just a few minutes, with the claim being processed within 24 hours. The new tool is then shipped directly to the customer shortly thereafter. The entire process takes less than two minutes. With this new guarantee, customers can expect the industry's best and fastest replacement offering along with the lifetime guarantee.

For more information about the Sonic, visit www.SonicToolsUSA.com .

About Sonic Tools USA Inc.

Sonic Tools takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic Tools is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and unbeatable customer experience.

