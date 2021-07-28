Sonicbidder.com is Bringing Three Amazing Auctions to Fall 2021

LEBANON, Mo., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonicbidder.com is the hottest name in the online auction industry that bolsters the most interactive sensory auction experience amongst its competition. Sonicbidder.com has proven itself to be a worthy and effective tool in any auctioneer's playbook. This fall, it is offering the chance to bring home the ride of your dreams with three collector car auctions: Muscle Car Madness, Auto Exotix, and Hershey at Home 2021.

MUSCLE CAR MADNESS 2021 (SEPT. 22)

Cars from the Muscle Car Madness and Auto Exotix auctions

Muscle Car Madness brings a collection of iconic road dominators, many of which are at no reserve on Sonicbidder.com. Find beauties such as a 1970 Dodge Charger RT in B5 blue, a 1968 Plymouth Satellite, and even a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle once driven by Darrell Gwynn. These cars are built for speed and pack serious power. This could be the chance to rule the highway with a full-throttle classic muscle car.

AUTO EXOTIX 2021 (SEPT. 29)

The Auto Exotix Auction is a historical, exotic car auction. Makes such as Ferrari, Porsche, and BMW, as well as Formula One race cars from the esteemed Nobles Family Museum in California, will be up for auction. One of many sale highlights is the 1959 Scarab driven by Stirling Moss and Lance Reventlow. It's said to be one of two in existence. A chance to own a premium exotic car is here courtesy of Sonicbidder.com.

HERSHEY AT HOME 2021 (OCT. 5)

Sonicbidder.com hosts its second annual Hershey At Home Auction featuring pre-war and brass-era automobiles. Frequent consignors, Steve Plaster of Evergreen Historic Automobiles and JD Pass of The Vault return with the best-preserved classics available. Most are the last of their kind and would be great additions to any collection or garage. Enjoy your hobby the safest way possible. Online with Hershey at Home.

THREE BIG SALES, ONE INCREDIBLE PLATFORM

Sonicbidder.com continues pushing forward, cementing itself as the online auction platform that brings everyone the best user experience, all while supplying quality classic, muscle, and exotic automobiles. Be a part of the growth. Consignments are currently being accepted for all sales. For questions about the inventory or consignments, contact Sonicbidder.com at 877-824-3337.

CONTACT: Caleb Welch, Marketing Specialist, [email protected]

Related Images

showroom.jpg

Showroom

Cars from the Muscle Car Madness and Auto Exotix auctions

1959-stirling.jpg

1959 Stirling

1 of 2 known to exist. Driven by Stirling Moss and Lance Reventlow

1931-auburn-8-9a-phaeton.jpeg

1931 Auburn 8-9A Phaeton

1968-plymouth-satellite.jpeg

1968 Plymouth Satellite

SOURCE Sonic Bidder

Related Links

http://www.sonicbidder.com

