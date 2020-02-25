SonicEnergy™ Announces Development Partnership with Airbus

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicEnergy™, the inventor of ultrasonic power at a distance, is excited to announce a wireless power development program in conjunction with Airbus, a leading international designer and manufacturer of commercial aircraft, helicopters and other products, aimed at supporting better connected solutions for their customers on a global scale.

"Our focus is to bring SonicEnergy's proven ability to transmit power over distance into enterprises through business-to-business partnerships. This relationship with Airbus is a great opportunity to share that vision with a company seeking valuable and unique solutions for their customers," stated Will Kain, SonicEnergy's CEO. "The collaborative culture at Airbus is a great fit with our innovative, creative team. We see a wide variety of possibilities as we work together to integrate our long-range, wire-free charging capabilities into Airbus operations."

This year, SonicEnergy and Airbus plan to demonstrate the efficacy of ultrasound-based wireless energy in several discrete, aerospace-specific use cases.

About SonicEnergy™

SonicEnergy™ is the inventor of ultrasonic power-at-a-distance Always-On Wireless Energy™ utilizing safe, ultrasonic array technology to deliver reliable, long-range wire-free charging.

By developing proprietary transducers, transmitters, receivers, and custom enterprise software, SonicEnergy's technology delivers usable power at several meters to devices ranging from portable electronics, medical and aerospace devices, to IoT devices and networks.

