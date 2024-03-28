Sonicu and TrueSpot Health Forge Partnership to Improve Patient Safety and Automate Regulatory Compliance

Real-Time Location Systems and Comprehensive Healthcare Monitoring Managed from a Single, Affordable Communicating Hub

GREENFIELD, Ind. and IRVING, Texas, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locating your misplaced, essential medical equipment and monitoring your frozen assets from anywhere is easier and more affordable thanks to a new partnership between two of the leading healthcare technology companies.

Sonicu and TrueSpot Health are collaborating to help hospital leaders leverage simple wireless technology to locate missing assets and monitor temperature-sensitive assets and sensitive environmental conditions.

The two leading technology providers are announcing a strategic partnership that represents an opportunity for healthcare facilities to leverage emerging technology to simplify the benefits of Real-Time Location Systems and temperature monitoring without the stress of IT security and costly installation and maintenance.

This joint venture combines Sonicu's comprehensive monitoring with TrueSpot Health's state-of-the-art RTLS and asset tracking capabilities, all integrated through a shared network designed around ease of use and affordability.

The LoRaWAN network - which features long-range, low-power consumption communications between a central Ethernet hub and hundreds of remote sensors deployed across long distances - is trusted by scores of customers for each organization.

"We're excited to partner with TrueSpot, as we know from experience how healthcare customers value our ability to deploy LoRaWAN technology to avoid the challenges normally associated with accessing healthcare IT systems," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

"And we know facility managers want to avoid too many hubs in their closets talking to different monitoring systems across their facilities. This blended solution allows a facility to deploy a single hub that can communicate with up to 500 sensors across a vast area."

About Sonicu:

Sonicu is a leading provider of innovative monitoring solutions that empower organizations to protect critical assets, ensure compliance, and optimize operations. With a comprehensive suite of monitoring solutions, Sonicu is committed to delivering actionable data and insights powering intelligent operations.

About TrueSpot:

Founded in 2017 by wireless, location and mobile technology experts, TrueSpot is a pioneer in Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and location-intelligent operations. With its end-to-end solution, multiple patents, and the proprietary AQFind Platform, TrueSpot enables transformational operations improvement by eliminating missing assets, saving lost time, and automating workflows with powerful business intelligence. TrueSpot's low-cost and plug-n-play solution is deployed in over 400 campuses across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. please visit: truespothealth.com

