Sonicu Announces Partnership with HPS GPO to Provide State-of-the-Art Monitoring Systems

Temperature, Environmental & Facility Monitoring Solutions Available at Special Pricing for HPS members

GREENFIELD, Ind., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonicu , a leading provider of innovative monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with HPS Group Purchasing Organization (HPS GPO), one of the nation's most respected GPOs.

This collaboration marks a milestone in providing advanced remote monitoring systems to healthcare facilities, educational organizations and senior living communities nationwide.

All HPS GPO members can access Sonicu's industry-leading monitoring systems at special GPO-member pricing.

Sonicu is a North American leader in temperature and environmental monitoring with a growing footprint in facility monitoring.

This partnership ensures all HPS members can benefit from the advanced technology and cost efficiency provided by Sonicu's solutions.

Sonicu's monitoring systems are designed to ensure critical temperature and environmental conditions are maintained at optimal levels – essential for customer operations settings where temperature, humidity, and air pressure differential conditions directly impact food and medication safety.

The integration of these systems will assist HPS GPO members in achieving compliance with regulatory standards while enhancing operational efficiencies.

"We are excited to partner with HPS GPO to bring our robust monitoring solutions to their members, several of whom are already satisfied customers," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

"Our goal is to empower hospitals, schools, senior living facilities, and any other industry with tools that meet and exceed their monitoring needs, ensuring safety and compliance at all levels of operation."

In addition to special pricing, HPS GPO members will benefit from ongoing support and training provided by Sonicu.

This will include comprehensive onboarding sessions, regular updates on new features and technologies, and customer service to ensure users maximize the benefits of their monitoring systems.

About Sonicu

Sonicu is a premier provider of automated monitoring technology solutions, specializing in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and food service sectors. The company's robust suite of monitoring solutions leverages the latest in digital technology to automate regulatory compliance, safeguard assets, and decrease manual processes.

About HPS GPO

HPS is a group purchasing organization that serves the needs of nearly 5,000 members in 36 states plus Washington, D.C.. Member-owned and operated for more than 75 years, its core membership base is made up of organizations that have a direct impact on the communities they serve, from hospitals to senior living facilities to schools and many more.

