SonicWall Acquires Managed Detection and Response Services Tailor-Made for MSPs/MSSPs

Acquiring Solutions Granted, Inc. expands SonicWall's cybersecurity solutions creating a cost-effective, flexible, and technology-driven managed security offering

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the acquisition of Solutions Granted, Inc. (SGI), a top Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions to hundreds of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The acquisition reinforces SonicWall's commitment to its valued partners and extends its portfolio to include U.S.-based Security Operations Center services (SOCaaS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and other managed services that are tailor-made for MSPs and MSSPs.

"IT teams have turned to MDR and other managed services to identify and triage digital threats – it's a critical need we are now excited to offer," said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk. "Together, SonicWall and Solutions Granted will empower cybersecurity and technology service providers with economical threat defense solutions and extend a world-class, comprehensive portfolio that streamlines managing security across customer environments with automated threat detection and response services."

The acquisition aligns with SonicWall's outside-in approach, providing partners with a best-of-suite, comprehensive and flexible portfolio that accelerates their growth.

"Solutions Granted's understanding of the critical nature of MSPs/MSSPs operations has helped us create an integrated approach for end-to-end managed threat protection that enables customers to navigate the turbulent cybersecurity landscape with confidence and resilience," said CEO of Solutions Granted Michael Crean. "Today's MSPs and MSSPs increasingly need a platform of managed security solutions rather than point solutions. The combination of SonicWall and Solutions Granted delivers services specifically designed for today's partners – giving them a distinct competitive edge."

Today's cybersecurity partners need highly automated solutions to quickly identify and respond to new threats across the entire customer environment – including network, endpoints, servers, and cloud. This combined offering will also leverage the latest in AI to provide a differentiated, effective, and highly proficient service.

"Having been a SonicWall partner for over 20 years and also having experience with Solutions Granted's MDR and other managed services, this is a win for SonicWall's portfolio," said Dan Browne, President of DTM Consulting, an MSP and longtime SonicWall and SGI partner. "In this economic climate, vendors need to be as flexible as ever to help us provide solutions to combat this ever-escalating threat landscape faced by managed service providers. The combination of SonicWall and Solution Granted will help partners address the demands of providing cybersecurity solutions to clients around the world."

For more information about SonicWall and its newest acquisition please attend: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/5052/600250?bt_tok=~~eloqua..type--emailfield..syntax--FastPass_Token1~~&utm_source=SonicWallInc&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=600250.

About SonicWall
SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as the leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedInFacebook and Instagram.

About Solutions Granted, Inc.
Solutions Granted, Inc. is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP) that offers cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering solutions without requiring long term contracts. Solutions Granted is proud to offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023), Top 100 MSSP List (2018), Top Global MSSP List (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022), and Blackberry Cylance MSSP Partner of the Year (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022). Learn more at www.SolutionsGranted.com.

