SonicWall and CrowdStrike Partner to Protect SMBs with All-New Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Offering

Strategic partnership combines SonicWall's managed services expertise with CrowdStrike's industry-leading endpoint protection, empowering MSPs with scalable and accessible AI-powered solutions for SMBs

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall and CrowdStrike today announced the launch of a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, bringing enterprise-grade security to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This collaboration combines SonicWall's trusted Managed Security Services (MSS) with the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities from the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform , providing a powerful and scalable AI-native security solution designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) serving SMBs.

SMBs are increasingly targeted by sophisticated cyber threats, making effective security solutions more critical than ever. By combining CrowdStrike's AI-powered endpoint protection, detection and response with SonicWall's 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), this new MDR offering equips MSPs with the resources to safeguard SMBs. With its scalable, enterprise-grade approach, the solution empowers MSPs to address complex cybersecurity challenges while fostering customer trust in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

"We're thrilled to partner with CrowdStrike to deliver SMBs the best of both worlds: industry-leading AI-native endpoint security and the trusted, expert-managed services that SonicWall is known for," said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. "This collaboration underscores SonicWall's commitment to empowering MSPs with the right blend of advanced security tools, expert support, and streamlined processes, enabling them to protect their SMB customers effectively and efficiently in today's evolving threat landscape."

"SonicWall's large SMB presence and their long-standing commitment to supporting MSPs make this partnership a natural fit," said Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike chief business officer. "Together, we are providing MSPs with the solutions to deliver scalable, effective AI-powered cybersecurity that is easy to deploy and tailored to the unique needs of SMBs. This partnership underscores CrowdStrike's mission to stop breaches and secure organizations of all sizes."

