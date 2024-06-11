SonicWall Builds off its Partner Strength to Drive New Heights at Elevate 2024

Partners will get exclusive previews of the recently announced SonicPlatform and SonicWall's newly enhanced solution roadmap from its recent acquisitions

MILPITAS, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall announced today the return of SonicWall Elevate, its premier partner event where it will detail its recent acquisitions and preview its solution roadmap which is helping organization create defensive measures from cloud to endpoint. This is yet another delivery for SonicWall's valued partner and customer community – which has generated incredible momentum over the last several quarters.

"SonicWall has been actively listening to its partner channel for the last 18 months and Elevate 2024 is another testament to our commitment to provide partners what they need to succeed in 2024 and beyond," said SonicWall CEO Bob VanKirk. "Our partners are a force multiplier, one of our key differentiators, and we will be sharing an updated roadmap that has been specifically shaped by our partners' voices. We have added managed security services, cloud-native security and more – all to put our partners in position to take their businesses to new heights."

SonicWall Elevate will involve sharing key updates on its network security products, threat intelligence, as well as its newly acquired additions which include security service edge (SSE), zero trust network access (ZTNA) and additional managed security services for threat detection and response. With the platform, users get a unified backend for threat visibility and simplified workflows, uniquely positioning SonicWall well with an end-to-end solution.

Elevate 2024 is designed to give partners all the tools they need to succeed in the coming year and beyond, including:

Exclusive demos of SonicWall's latest technology, including the new SonicPlatform

Information on how to leverage recent acquisitions and how partners can grow and diversify their business to increase revenue

Enhance the value of network security solutions and see what's coming next

Everything partners need to know about decreasing alert fatigue and growing opportunities with the 24x7 SOC protection of SonicWall MDR

Interactive breakout sessions, complete with workshops and Q&A

Opportunities for partners to offer feedback directly to SonicWall executive leadership

SonicWall has experienced consecutive quarters of partner growth, fueled by explosive expansion in our Service Provider Program, recent program enhancements, and a dedicated focus on channel engagement.

When and Where

Americas

June 12-14 : Dallas, TX USA

Europe, Middle East and Africa

June 26-28 : Lisbon, Portugal

Asia, Pacific and Japan

July 10-12 : Bali, Indonesia

For more information about Elevate 2024 and to register, please visit https://www.sonicwall.com/events/sonicwall-elevate-2024/.

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

