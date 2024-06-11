SonicWall Builds off its Partner Strength to Drive New Heights at Elevate 2024

News provided by

SONICWALL INC

Jun 11, 2024, 08:00 ET

Partners will get exclusive previews of the recently announced SonicPlatform and SonicWall's newly enhanced solution roadmap from its recent acquisitions

MILPITAS, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall announced today the return of SonicWall Elevate, its premier partner event where it will detail its recent acquisitions and preview its solution roadmap which is helping organization create defensive measures from cloud to endpoint. This is yet another delivery for SonicWall's valued partner and customer community – which has generated incredible momentum over the last several quarters.

"SonicWall has been actively listening to its partner channel for the last 18 months and Elevate 2024 is another testament to our commitment to provide partners what they need to succeed in 2024 and beyond," said SonicWall CEO Bob VanKirk. "Our partners are a force multiplier, one of our key differentiators, and we will be sharing an updated roadmap that has been specifically shaped by our partners' voices. We have added managed security services, cloud-native security and more – all to put our partners in position to take their businesses to new heights."

SonicWall Elevate will involve sharing  key updates on its network security products, threat intelligence, as well as its newly acquired additions which include security service edge (SSE), zero trust network access (ZTNA) and additional managed security services for threat detection and response. With the platform, users get a unified backend for threat visibility and simplified workflows, uniquely positioning SonicWall well with an end-to-end solution.

Elevate 2024 is designed to give partners all the tools they need to succeed in the coming year and beyond, including:

  • Exclusive demos of SonicWall's latest technology, including the new SonicPlatform
  • Information on how to leverage recent acquisitions and how partners can grow and diversify their business to increase revenue
  • Enhance the value of network security solutions and see what's coming next
  • Everything partners need to know about decreasing alert fatigue and growing opportunities with the 24x7 SOC protection of SonicWall MDR
  • Interactive breakout sessions, complete with workshops and Q&A
  • Opportunities for partners to offer feedback directly to SonicWall executive leadership

SonicWall has experienced consecutive quarters of partner growth, fueled by explosive expansion in our Service Provider Program, recent program enhancements, and a dedicated focus on channel engagement. 

When and Where

Americas

  • June 12-14: Dallas, TX USA

Europe, Middle East and Africa

  • June 26-28: Lisbon, Portugal

Asia, Pacific and Japan

  • July 10-12: Bali, Indonesia

For more information about Elevate 2024 and to register, please visit https://www.sonicwall.com/events/sonicwall-elevate-2024/

About SonicWall
SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedInFacebook and Instagram.

SOURCE SONICWALL INC

Also from this source

SonicWall Data Reveals the Top Five Most Widespread Network Attacks Used Against Small Businesses

SonicWall Data Reveals the Top Five Most Widespread Network Attacks Used Against Small Businesses

A review of SonicWall telemetry data suggests that the most widespread network attacks to small businesses (SMBs) are older vulnerabilities with a...
Riding a Wave of Momentum, SonicWall Debuts New Cybersecurity Management Platform at RSA Conference 2024

Riding a Wave of Momentum, SonicWall Debuts New Cybersecurity Management Platform at RSA Conference 2024

In recent months, SonicWall reinforced its ongoing commitment to its valued partners and extended its cybersecurity portfolio to include managed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics