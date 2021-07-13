SonicWall Chooses Globalization Partners to Grow its Worldwide Team

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which simplifies global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its SaaS global Employer of Record (EOR) platform, today announced that SonicWall, a leading cybersecurity provider, has chosen the Globalization Partners solution to hire talent around the world.

SonicWall has undergone several transformations during its 30-year history, the most recent requiring a system reset on how the company manages its global talent pool, particularly recruiting and onboarding processes.

"We've gone through several strategic changes to respond to a rapidly changing cybersecurity market, particularly in our sales organization. Making that shift meant hiring a large global talent pool with the skill sets to match our evolving needs," said SonicWall Vice President of Global Human Resources Bryce Ashcraft.

Globalization Partners enabled SonicWall to both successfully support existing team members around the globe and hire the talent they needed within the highly skilled Eastern Europe market. The company recruited and onboarded hard-to-find talent with ease, helping SonicWall successfully execute its global growth goals.

"Each country is different in terms of its laws and customs," said Ashcraft. "Globalization Partners' technology, combined with their in-country expertise, made it easy to compliantly hire and manage team members wherever they are located."

"For companies like SonicWall that are scaling quickly, our fully compliant SaaS global Employer of Record platform gives them a strategic advantage for hiring top talent in international markets," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners.

As an EOR, Globalization Partners allows companies to hire anywhere in the world by serving as the legal employer, ensuring compliance with local employment laws and regulations, freeing up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members. To see a demonstration of Globalization Partners' interactive platform, click here.

About Globalization Partners

We simplify global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, without setting up subsidiaries – via our legally compliant SaaS Employer of Record platform, AI-powered guided user experience, and world-class customer support team.

Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

