SonicWall Delivers on its Promise to Provide Greater Flexibility with Managed Endpoint Services

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on feedback from its valued channel partners, SonicWall announced today its first delivery of many managed services that will be tailor-made for MSPs. SonicWall is adding endpoint vendors to its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, creating a co-managed security service for new and existing MSPs who offer SonicWall Capture Client or Windows Defender.

Customers should expect to see a growing number of managed security offerings that include all things managed from firewalls to cloud security as the SonicWall platform expands. No single vendor can cover all aspects of cybersecurity alone - the threats are too numerous, too sophisticated, and too diverse. Cooperation and collaboration across the industry will be imperative to bolster cybersecurity. To that end, SonicWall is committed to creating a cybersecurity platform that not only allows for tighter integration across its portfolio, but with third party vendors/partners too.

"I am thrilled to witness the remarkable momentum sweeping across our business, empowering us to extend managed services to our growing community of MSPs," said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. "We listened to our community and will be delivering an endpoint agnostic solution, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our commitment to empowering our partners is evident, and we will continue to build a world-class security platform they need to sustain this current momentum."

SonicWall's MDR service allows organizations the flexibility to choose a tool that's right for their business by pairing with several next-generation anti-virus (NGAVs). All NGAV users can receive the same 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and anomaly detection from SonicWall's dedicated SOC team. Current NGAVs supported are:

Capture Client, SonicWall's advanced EDR solution

Windows Defender

SentinelOne

Cylance

In many cases, MSPs don't have a team monitoring alerts around the clock, meaning there can be delays between receiving a critical alert and taking defensive action. Alert fatigue can also be a problem as it can be difficult to identify true problems in the noise of false positives. Adding a SOC provides 24/7 monitoring, so that no alert is missed, no matter when it comes in. This allows for more immediate response, and overall, better security for both the MSP and their customers. SonicWall will also be rolling out an EMEA-based SOC in Q2 of 2024.

SonicWall's latest launch aligns with its outside-in approach, providing partners with a best-of-suite, comprehensive and flexible portfolio that accelerates their growth, and it coincides with a larger plan to roll out globally leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technology to drive scale and high-service experience.

"Today's MSPs increasingly need a platform of managed security solutions rather than point solutions," said Senior Vice President of Managed Services at SonicWall Michael Crean. "SonicWall now delivers an integrated approach for end-to-end managed threat protection enabling MSPs to help customers navigate the turbulent cybersecurity landscape with confidence and resilience – giving them a distinct competitive edge."

Organizations are in desperate need for a human-layer of security to identify attacker behaviors across their networks. With this new offer, customers gain 24/7 monitoring, full network visibility, proactive threat detection capabilities and advanced protection to ensure threats are identified and eradicated.

SonicWall Riding Momentum

SonicWall achieved a key milestone by adding managed services that will propel partner growth. Additionally, SonicWall doubled-down on its cloud-security platform for the modern, remote workforce with its acquisition of Banyan Security by adding zero trust security relied on by leading fortune 100 companies to small businesses who are replacing legacy architectures for SSE solutions, including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

