SonicWall Named a Leader and Fast Mover in 2026 GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Firewalls

Recognition Reinforces SonicWall's Momentum Following Two Consecutive Years of Perfect Threat Efficacy in Independent NetSecOPEN Testing

MILPITAS, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Firewalls. This recognition from one of the industry's most respected technology analyst firms underscores SonicWall's accelerating product innovation, expanding platform capabilities and its commitment to delivering cybersecurity outcomes for organizations and their trusted partners who support them.

The GigaOm Radar report evaluates enterprise firewall vendors across key criteria, including security effectiveness, performance, management capabilities and innovation trajectory. SonicWall's placement as both a Leader and Fast Mover reflect not only the strength of its current platform, but the velocity of its advancement in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

"Being recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Firewalls validates the investments we've made across our entire security platform," said Chandro Prasad, Chief Product Officer at SonicWall. "Combined with our two consecutive years of perfect threat efficacy in NetSecOPEN independent testing, this recognition affirms that SonicWall is delivering on its promise to provide partners and customers with relentless, high-performance protection they can trust."

Building on a Foundation of Proven, Independent Validation

The GigaOm recognition builds directly on SonicWall's landmark achievement in the 2025 NetSecOPEN independent validation testing, in which SonicWall became the only vendor in the industry to achieve a perfect 100% threat efficacy score for two consecutive years. Conducted by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) under RFC 9411 benchmarking standards, the testing validated SonicWall's NSa firewall across all major threat categories with all security services fully enabled:

Threat Category SonicWall Result Public CVE Exploits 1,380/1,380 (100%) Private CVE Exploits 180/180 (100%) Malware Detection 3,809/3,809 (100%) Evasion Techniques 19/19 (100%)

No other vendor has matched SonicWall's perfect scores across all categories in consecutive years. Independent analysis also demonstrates SonicWall delivers the best price-to-performance ratio among tested vendors, significantly outpacing all competitors.

A Modern, Partner-First Security Platform

SonicWall's enterprise firewall leadership is anchored by its broader Security Services Platform strategy, a unified approach to delivering security outcomes across the network perimeter, cloud, and endpoint.

Beyond the firewall, SonicWall offers cloud-native Secure Cloud Edge, Zero Trust access and managed security services through SonicSentry, all centrally managed through SonicWall's Unified Management Platform. These capabilities enable partners to protect users, devices and data everywhere they operate, from the branch to the cloud to the endpoint.

Industry Momentum

SonicWall's GigaOm recognition and multi-year NetSecOPEN validation streak reflect a broader wave of momentum across the company. Over the past year, SonicWall has:

Achieved perfect NetSecOPEN threat efficacy for a second consecutive year, the only vendor to do so

Named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Firewalls

Expanded its Secure by Design initiative, reinforcing its commitment to product integrity and customer trust

Strengthened its product portfolio with new firewall and cloud security advancements

"The data is clear, SonicWall protects against more threats, with better performance, at a lower total cost of ownership than the competition," said Robert Humphrey, Chief Marketing Officer, SonicWall. "For partners and SMB customers looking for security outcomes they can count on, SonicWall has never been a stronger choice."

More information can be found here: https://www.sonicwall.com/blog/sonicwall-named-a-leader-and-fast-mover-in-the-2026-gigaom-radar-for-enterprise-firewalls

About SonicWall

For more than 30 years, SonicWall has championed a partner-first model that combines purpose-built technology, cloud-delivered security services and real-time threat intelligence to help businesses prevent breaches, reduce risk and stay operational in the face of evolving modern threats. We are committed to deliver the best security outcomes for our customers where others deliver features and functions. Through its unified cybersecurity portfolio and global community of over 17,000 partners, SonicWall enables managed service providers to actively manage, continuously optimize and measurably protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints and applications. The company is redefining cybersecurity around outcomes that matter to business leaders, including breach prevention, compliance achievement, cost efficiency and reduced human error, because protection is not about what a product can do but about what it actually delivers.

SOURCE SonicWall