SonicWall Strengthens Channel Leadership With Appointment of Jonathan Berger as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances, Bringing Partner-First Perspective

Veteran channel executive spent more than a decade leading one of SonicWall's largest partners before taking the helm of the company's global partner strategy

MILPITAS, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced the appointment of Jonathan Berger as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances. In this role, Berger will lead the company's worldwide partner strategy and drive growth across its MSP/MSSP, and reseller ecosystem, where he will be responsible for deepening partner engagement, accelerating recurring revenue opportunities and ensuring SonicWall's channel program delivers measurable outcomes for partners of every size and model.

Berger brings a partner-first perspective that is uncommon among channel executives at cybersecurity vendors. Before joining SonicWall, he served in executive leadership roles at BlueAlly, one of SonicWall's largest and most strategic channel partners, where he built and scaled a cybersecurity-focused VAR, MSP and MSSP. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at BlueAlly, and previously held roles as CEO of Saicom Voice Services and COO of Virtual Graffiti.

That firsthand experience as a partner executive gives Berger a very specific understanding of what it takes for MSPs and MSSPs to compete, grow and deliver security outcomes in today's market. A perspective that SonicWall's channel leadership is built to leverage.

"Jonathan does not just understand our partners - he has been one," said Patrick O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer at SonicWall. "He has lived our partners' experience. He understands the business decisions they face every day, the programs that move the needle and the commitments that build long-term trust. That is exactly the kind of leadership we need to advance our partner-first strategy and ensure our global partner network remains the most competitive and supported in the industry."

Berger's appointment reflects SonicWall's continued investment in channel leadership that goes beyond program management to genuine partner advocacy, ensuring that the strategies and commitments SonicWall makes are grounded in how partners actually operate and grow.

"I have spent my career building partner businesses and working alongside vendors," said Berger. "The best channel relationships are built on the conviction that partner success and vendor success are one and the same. SonicWall has earned a reputation for that commitment, and I am excited to be on the other side of the table, working to deliver programs and strategies that give our MSPs and MSSPs a genuine competitive advantage."

SonicWall operates on a 100% channel sales model, with a global partner network of MSPs, MSSPs and resellers at the center of its go-to-market strategy. Berger's appointment reinforces the company's commitment to that model and its belief that partners are the most effective and trusted path to delivering cybersecurity outcomes for businesses of all sizes.

Berger began his career in South Africa, founding and operating an ITSP, VoIP, and MSP business before relocating to the United States. He holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and an MBA. His international background positions him well to lead a partner organization with reach across NOAM, EMEA, APJ, and LATAM.

For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com.

About SonicWall

For more than 30 years, SonicWall has championed a partner-first model that combines purpose-built technology, cloud-delivered security services and real-time threat intelligence to help businesses prevent breaches, reduce risk and stay operational in the face of evolving modern threats. We are committed to deliver the best security outcomes for our customers where others deliver features and functions. Through its unified cybersecurity portfolio and global community of over 17,000 partners, SonicWall enables managed service providers to actively manage, continuously optimize and measurably protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints and applications. The company is redefining cybersecurity around outcomes that matter to business leaders, including breach prevention, compliance achievement, cost efficiency and reduced human error, because protection is not about what a product can do but about what it actually delivers.

SOURCE SonicWall