Sonida Senior Living Investor Alert: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. - SNDA

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SNDA) and CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Sonida existing shareholders' ownership would range from 39.5% to 50.0% of the newly combined company's diluted common equity. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger is fair to Sonida shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transaction, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-snda/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

