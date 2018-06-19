SONIFI Announces Voice-Enabled Room Controls in Partnership with Volara

The partnership also includes technology integrations that combine SONIFI's guestroom technology and Volara's voice activation capabilities to drive a more seamless and enhanced guest experience, as was recently launched at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, a AAA Five Diamond resort spread across 65 acres in the Sonoran Desert of Scottsdale, AZ. The property is among the first to offer guests a hands-free, voice-activated calling feature via Alexa for Hospitality. This voice-enabled amenity is customized to the Princess hotel and located only in premium rooms. Guests may ask the Alexa any myriad of questions or requests, from scheduling turn-down service, to playing music, dialing the Concierge Desk or asking the best place for a great steak.

"The possibilities of combining video and voice to deliver guest experiences are quite powerful," said Roy Kosuge, Chief Commercial Officer for SONIFI. "We're excited to be working with Volara's innovative team to exceed guest and hotelier expectations."

"We're thrilled to be working with SONIFI, given the robust array of solutions they already offer in hospitality," added David Berger, CEO of Volara. "It's a natural alignment for our respective customers."

SONIFI Solutions and Volara will be conducting joint press interviews at HITEC Houston at booth #1501 to discuss this announcement and other joint solutions planned for the future.

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI® Solutions, the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality and healthcare industries serves 500 million travelers in over one million hotel rooms annually. The company's core services include internet services, streaming, interactive television, and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services. For more information, please visit www.sonifi.com.

About Volara

Volara is THE provider of custom voice-based solutions to the hospitality industry. Named a TechOvation semi-finalist by Hotel Technology Next Generation (HTNG) and an Alexa Enterprise Agency by Amazon - the only such agency focused exclusively on the hospitality industry - Volara's proprietary software creates a hotel business tool atop the leading hardware and natural language processing platforms. Volara's proven best practices ensure high utilization rates and an optimal guest experience - ensuring hotel guests' engagement is personal and remarkable. Volara enables hotels to serve guests more efficiently and subtly influence their behavior while leaving them with a warm feeling toward the brand. For more information, please visit www.volara.io.

