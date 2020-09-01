SONIFI Health Joins Siemens Connect Ecosystem

"SONIFI Health is honored to be part of this collaborative effort, which will greatly serve healthcare systems that are shifting toward smart rooms for the benefit of patients and clinicians," says Jeremiah McGuire, SONIFI Health's Vice President of Strategic Development. "Integrating Siemens platforms with SONIFI Health's patient engagement system allows hospitals and other healthcare organizations to provide even greater control and comfort to patients when they need it most, while also reducing fall risks and staff dependencies."

The Siemens Ecosystem pulls together the tools, processes, training, and support necessary for third-party solution providers to successfully create solutions that integrate seamlessly with Siemens' platforms, including its Building Management System Desigo CC, the APOGEE Automation System, and related platforms.

"As more and more connected devices enable us to deliver on the promises of a truly intelligent building, organizations must be able to adapt quickly and advance smart building operations and performance. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem is our answer to this digital transformation, which lets us all create places perfectly designed for their purpose," says Brad Haeberle, VP of Solutions and Service at Siemens.

"Today's healthcare patients are also consumers with high expectations for their environment and experiences. Being part of the Siemens Connect Ecosystem creates opportunities for SONIFI Health to offer even more seamlessly connected experiences at healthcare systems across the country," says Roy Kosuge, General Manager of SONIFI Health. "We're proud to work with partners in the Siemens Ecosystem to create a smart enterprise that can drive positive outcomes for our customers and the people they serve."

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health delivers interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, health outcomes and hospital productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, computers, digital displays and televisions to improve patient and family experience while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.

About the Siemens Connect Ecosystem

By 2025, there will be more than 40.6 billion connected devices in smart buildings, and the ability to quickly adapt and advance smart building operation is more critical than ever. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem brings together experts in software development, IT, cybersecurity, remote and digital services, and business intelligence in a searchable catalog of partner use case solutions and documentation. A thriving software ecosystem supports the digital transformation, helping our customers create places that are perfectly designed for their purpose and granting them the freedom to focus on the goals that drive their business forward. Learn more at usa.siemens.com/siemensconnect.

About Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 72,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA. Learn more at usa.siemens/buildingtechnologies

