SONIFI Health partners with CipherHealth to improve patient outcomes and care experiences

As healthcare systems continue to look for operational efficiencies that improve patient care without overburdening staff, SONIFI and CipherHealth have come together to improve their workflows and processes. The new partnership leverages key capabilities of both solution providers to offer health systems a more holistic approach to patient communications and successful care planning.

"CipherHealth's partnership with SONIFI Health is a natural fit, as our solutions complement each other throughout the patient journey," said Alex Hejnosz, Chief Strategy Officer at CipherHealth. "Together, we're poised to help hospitals improve patient experience, care team satisfaction, and post-discharge outcomes."

SONIFI and CipherHealth's customers will benefit from optimization strategies for key outcome areas such as patient education, service recovery, and care transitions. Using CipherHealth's communication solutions before, during, and after a hospital stay, as well as SONIFI's interactive patient engagement system for inpatient care, providers can achieve better patient outcomes with maximum efficiency.

"As an organization committed to delivering exceptional care experiences, we've seen how technology can support that mission," said Vanessa Mona, Director of Care Experience for Henry Ford Health System. The Detroit-based health system is building impactful use cases with the two technology providers, including access to the health system's robust patient education materials.

"The partnership between SONIFI Health and CipherHealth can help us reach our goals faster," said Mona. "We look forward to exploring new strategies under this partnership that would enhance our patient care experience."

"SONIFI Health and CipherHealth are like-minded organizations, offering technology that benefits patients and clinicians, and bolsters patient-provider relationships with the level of trust that is foundational for patient outcomes," said Roy Kosuge, SONIFI Health General Manager. "We're excited to bring health systems smart technology implementations that can improve healthcare now and in the future."

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health delivers interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, outcomes and staff productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient and family experience while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning and proven technology solutions leader committed to enhancing communication and care throughout the patient journey for all those involved. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped shape the patient and staff engagement category, delivering groundbreaking products to help care providers effectively and efficiently deliver quality care for their patients. CipherHealth's suite of digital engagement programs sets new standards for care and empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

SOURCE SONIFI Health