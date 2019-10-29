SONIFI Health Selects Heather Hallett as Vice President, Customer Success

Prior to joining SONIFI Health, Hallett was employed by the SAS Institute, in an advisory capacity, working with customers to solve clinical and business problems using advanced analytics. She served as a healthcare information technology leader at Medicity (a former Aetna business) and as a clinician and clinical leader at Henry Ford Health System. Hallett has successfully initiated a variety of customer advocacy initiatives including customer focus groups, use case libraries, advisory boards and summits.

"We're excited to bring Heather and her experience to SONIFI Health," said Cheryl Cruver, Chief Revenue Officer for SONIFI Health. "Our working relationships with hospitals and health systems are at the center of what we do and having someone with clinical and administrative background to oversee this area is critical. Heather knows what it's like to be a successful clinician and what's needed to provide a superior patient experience."

"I'm passionate about helping customers improve the safety and care of patients through enablement of healthcare technology," said Hallett. "SONIFI Health has the ability to help solve complex healthcare problems. I look forward to partnering with SONIFI Health's valued customers in identifying relevant solutions that can positively impact customer cost, quality and satisfaction."

Heather holds a MBA in Healthcare Administration, as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She remains actively licensed as a Registered Nurse in both the United States and Canada.

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health delivers interactive technology proven to improve patient experience, health outcomes and hospital productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, computers and televisions at the bedside and in the home to improve patient and family experience while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports >500 million end user experiences per year at over 4,000 enterprise locations. For more information, visit sonifihealth.com.

