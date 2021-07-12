SONIFI Health Selects Mark Dyer as Senior Vice President of Sales

At SONIFI Health, Dyer leads the healthcare sales and customer success teams.

"As a market leader in both the healthcare and hospitality industries, SONIFI is uniquely positioned to support healthcare organizations as patients are increasingly expecting a hotel-like in-room experience," Dyer said. "SONIFI Health provides a combination of smart room and patient engagement solutions for interactive displays, positive distraction, patient education and clinical workflow automation. I am glad to be joining a team that truly understands how to develop this level of innovation, and what is required to fully support our customers today and in the future. I look forward to what is ahead."

A multifaceted history with hardware, software and solutions for healthcare systems of all sizes gives Dyer in-depth familiarity with EHR integrations and EHR workflow optimization, patient engagement technology, mobile healthcare apps, master data management (MDM), Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS), RTLS care coordination, and identity and access management.

"Mark's industry-leading approaches to healthcare digital transformations will help SONIFI Health customers successfully implement solutions that achieve their patient experience, clinical, quality, safety and organizational goals," said Roy Kosuge, SONIFI Health's General Manger. "We're excited to have him on board as an experienced and trusted leader in patient engagement and healthcare operations technology."

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health provides interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, outcomes and staff productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient and family experiences while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com .

