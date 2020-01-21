SONIFI Health’s Partnerships with Leading Healthcare Providers Pave the Way for ‘Smart’ Hospital Rooms

Leveraging the expertise of parent company SONIFI Solutions, Inc. , a leader in hospitality technology that supports 450 million end user experiences annually, SONIFI Health is providing hospital systems with solutions that deliver more connected experiences for patients, employees and visitors.

To bring the technology integrations patients are used to at home into healthcare settings, deployments of SONIFI Health's patient engagement platform often include a mix of voice assistants, interactive televisions, mobile applications with environmental room controls and technology to stream patients' favorite content onto the in-room television.

For care education and transparency, digital versions of whiteboards and door signs that are integrated with hospital EHR systems are being installed to provide accurate, real-time updates to both patients and care teams.

Beyond the convenience and experiential benefits offered by connected technology solutions, SONIFI Health systematically studies the real impact of its technology on clinical and operational outcomes. Recent studies have demonstrated improvements on hospitals' HCAHPS, length of stay and return on technology investment.

The proven value of SONIFI Health's approach to an integrated patient engagement model has led to new partnerships with flagship providers such as Cook Children's Health Care System and University Health Care System, among dozens of other specialty care, children's, research and community healthcare systems.

"Patient expectations are elevated, and digital engagement technologies are making their way into healthcare at a faster rate than ever before," said Roy Kosuge, SONIFI Health's Chief Commercial Officer. "We're thrilled to partner with progressive healthcare leaders to turn their vision into reality. Together, we're creating cutting-edge smart hospital rooms and delivering solutions that not only delight patients and families, but also drive meaningful health outcomes."

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health delivers interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, health outcomes and hospital productivity. The system can be delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, computers, digital displays and televisions to improve patient and family experience while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.

