Sonilo Brings Instant Video-to-Music Generation to ComfyUI Through Exclusive Partnership

Sonilo, the first end-to-end AI system that generates full-length music directly from video, is now available in ComfyUI.

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonilo, a proprietary AI platform that generates music from video, is now available on ComfyUI. Through its first official integration, Sonilo becomes a native node inside ComfyUI that lets video makers score their content automatically, without leaving their existing workflow. Sonilo generates full-length soundtracks from video content in around 20 seconds, matching the video's structure and emotional arc.

Instant Music Generation with Length, Pace & Emotion Perfectly Aligned with Uploaded Video Speed Speed

Most AI music tools require creators to describe what they want in a text prompt. Sonilo works differently: It takes the video itself as input, reads its timing, pacing and mood, and composes a matching soundtrack. For ComfyUI users, that means no more searching music libraries, writing prompts or switching between separate tools. With Sonilo integrated as a native node, music becomes a built-in layer of the video generation pipeline, not a separate step.

"Our partnership with ComfyUI is an important step in changing how creators approach video production," said Trista Hong, chief marketing officer of Sonilo. "With Sonilo now integrated as a node, music is no longer an afterthought. It's generated in alignment with the video from the very first frame. Together, we're making it easier for creators to produce content that isn't just visually compelling, but emotionally complete."

ComfyUI is one of the most widely used open-source platforms for AI-powered creative work, letting users connect different AI tools into a single workflow. With Sonilo, teams working on anything from short-form social content to ads and product videos can now generate a synchronized score as part of that same process. Through this integration, Sonilo becomes the default way to generate music within ComfyUI workflows.

Once added, Sonilo creates music in real time, allowing playback to begin before the full track has rendered. The composition automatically matches the video's length and concludes with a clean musical ending, eliminating the need for trimming, looping or manual adjustments.

Sonilo's music is broadcast-quality and cleared for commercial use. The node requires no extra plugins and fits seamlessly into existing ComfyUI workflows.

The integration is available now in ComfyUI's library, with setup instructions included. This is Sonilo's first major platform integration, with more planned.

"We see a future where music isn't sourced, it's generated as part of the video creation process," said Hong. "Sonilo is working to make music generation a default layer of video creation, so every piece of content comes with a soundtrack from the moment it's made."

About Sonilo

Sonilo is an AI-powered platform that turns video into music. It analyzes a video's visuals, pacing and emotional tone, then generates a soundtrack that fits frame by frame, with no manual editing or timing needed. It's built for creators, filmmakers, and the tools they already use, delivering fast, production-ready results that plug straight into modern video workflows.

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About ComfyUI

ComfyUI is the AI production engine for complete control over every model, every node, every step and every output. It's trusted by Netflix, Tencent, Ubisoft and thousands of enterprise creative teams and studios. With 4 million users and over 60,000 community developers, ComfyUI is by far the most popular AI workflow tool among creative professionals.

SOURCE Sonilo